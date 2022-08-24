Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Jim Edmonds needs a bigger role in St Louis Cardinals booth
Jim Edmonds’ lack of appearances in the St. Louis Cardinals’ booth lately is disappointing. Jim Edmonds is the superior color commentator for the St. Louis Cardinals, and the fact that he hasn’t done too many games in recent series is a bummer. While Edmonds and the other...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action
France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sent back down
Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Steps out of lineup
Jimenez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Arizona while he continues to deal with right leg soreness, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Jimenez exited Friday's contest with a right leg injury but was back in the lineup for Saturday's game, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Though manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez is still working through the injury, his absence for the series finale looks to be mostly a means of giving the slugger two full days to rest, as the White Sox are off Monday. Jimenez is expected to be ready to rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener with the Royals.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury
Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Takes over as primary left fielder
Dickerson will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Dickerson has seemingly played his way into a near-everyday role thanks to his red-hot bat, with Dylan Carlson losing out on playing time as a result. He'll pick up his sixth consecutive start in left field Sunday after going 13-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBI over the past five contests.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On bench Sunday
Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Kiner-Falefa is 5-for-30 across his past nine games and will head to the bench Sunday. Oswaldo Cabrera will step in at shortstop in the series finale for the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Placed on paternity list
Arenado was placed on the paternity list Friday. This seemed imminent when Arenado returned home Thursday, missing the series finale against the Cubs. The roster move didn't become official at the time, so it's now possible he misses the entirety of this weekend's series against Atlanta. Brendan Donovan starts at third base Friday.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Gets another day to rest knee
Acuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that the outfielder is getting some time off to rest his sore right knee, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Unless Acuna's condition took a dramatic turn from the worse in the past 24...
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not starting Sunday
Torres is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Torres is 4-for-21 with two runs, a stolen base and seven strikeouts over his past five contests and will take seat for the series finale in Oakland. DJ LeMehieu is starting at second base with Giancarlo Stanton back at designated hitter.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Steals third bag
Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 3-1 loss Sunday in Houston. Rutschman singled and stole second in the first inning and struck out in two of his other three at-bats. He's 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts on the season and two of those swipes have come in August. The rookie has reached base safely in 12 straight contests, posting a .295/.396/.500 line with two homers and an 8:8 BB:K in 53 plate appearances in that span.
CBS Sports
Royals' MJ Melendez: Out of Sunday's lineup
Melendez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Melendez started the past eight games, with six starts in left field and two behind the plate, and will take a seat Sunday after he posted a .669 OPS during that stretch. Brent Rooker will man left field while Salvador Perez and Sebastian Rivero are at designated hitter and catcher, respectively.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Showing improvement
Lowe (elbow) said that his right elbow was feeling better Saturday after he exited Friday's 9-8 loss to Boston in the bottom of the third inning, when he was hit by a 94 mile-per-hour pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Though Lowe was out of the lineup...
