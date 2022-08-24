Read full article on original website
IGN
Effin' Cray Socks
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Effin' Crazy Socks, located in Rojas Desert South.
IGN
Botas Picuda
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Botas Picuda, located in Mercado.
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
IGN
Ramparts BBQ
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Ramparts BBQ, located in Smelterville East.
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
laptopmag.com
Destiny 2: Lightfall release date, subclasses, content vault and more
Destiny 2: Lightfall is the game’s fifth expansion and comes with tons of promise, offering new subclasses that utilize a mysterious darkness, a beautiful neon metropolis to explore, and a campaign that could match some of Bungie’s best. It marks the semi-finale in a saga that has been ongoing since Destiny launched in 2014, which means our expectations and hopes are quite high.
This unreal Mario game is giving me nightmares
We've had a lot of Mario fan games and famous games remade in Unreal Engine 5, but not all of them have met with the same caustic response as this new Mario fan-game from Funkyzeit Games. Be warned, the 'internet' hates it. Unreal Engine 5 is the latest high-end tech...
IGN
Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
IGN
Wearhard Industrial Clothing
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
IGN
Minecraft Legends Gameplay Overview - Gamescom 2022
Minecraft Legends is a real-time action strategy game based on the widely-popular sandbox game. Mojang's Dennis Ries and Magnus Nedfors show off gameplay and talk a bit more about the decision to make Minecraft Legends a real-time action game.
IGN
21 Minutes of Harvestella Action Gameplay
See how exploration and combat works in Harvestella in this extensive Harvestella gameplay from the opening hours. Learn a bit more about Harvestella's story and even fishing and farming from this gameplay breakdown from the August 2022 Nintendo Treehouse presentation.
IGN
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
IGN
DualSense Edge vs. Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: How Do They Compare?
PlayStation has finally entered the realm of high-end “pro” controllers with the DualSense Edge, announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The features and design of the DualSense Edge clearly offer PlayStation players something similar to Xbox’s Elite controller lineup, particularly the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2. Pricing,...
IGN
Mineko's Night Market Trailer
In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
IGN
How Alone in the Dark Is Borrowing From the Games It Inspired - gamescom 2022
Often lauded as the original 3D survival horror game, Alone in the Dark arrived on the scene in 1992 and created a genre that still stands firm in 2022. But now, with the recently announced re-imagining, it’s clear to see Alone in the Dark is taking it’s own inspirations from the series that pioneered the genre, Resident Evil.
IGN
Wingsuit Saboteur Missions
The Wingsuit Saboteur Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Wingsuit Saboteur challenges. These challenges will have you jumping out of helicopters to dive between rooftops and destroying satellite dishes with explosive charges - but doing so under strict time limits and fending off security all at once.
IGN
Pony Express Missions
Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
IGN
Concealing Veil
The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
IGN
Sandwalkers Gameplay Overview Trailer
Sandwalkers is a roguelike turn-based exploration game. Build your team, traverse varied hostile environments, face countless dangers, and gain knowledge that will help you find and resurrect the Mother Tree Umama.
IGN
GoldenEra Review
GoldenEra is now available on digital. If you’re reading this GoldenEra review, then you — like myself — probably spent entire summer vacations, endless Saturday nights, and chilly snow days playing Rare's GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo 64. The console first-person shooter changed at-home gaming forever, paving the way for FPS titans like Halo: Combat Evolved and Call of Duty. Documentarian Drew Roller charts the history of Goldeneye 007's renegade developers, immense popularity, and everlasting legacies by interviewing everyone from Rare creators to IGN gaming journalists (I spy Peer Schneider). It's not exceptionally groundbreaking for the format, but as a niche video game doc about one of the N64's most iconic cartridges? GoldenEra shoots straight and clears its missions.
