The Wingsuit Saboteur Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Wingsuit Saboteur challenges. These challenges will have you jumping out of helicopters to dive between rooftops and destroying satellite dishes with explosive charges - but doing so under strict time limits and fending off security all at once.

