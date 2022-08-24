ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Legalized sports betting in California faces tough odds: expert

By Josh Kosman
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPLrA_0hU4VAya00

The odds that California voters will approve either of the two legalized sports betting referendums on the ballot in November are getting longer, according to a gaming industry expert.

The two competing measures — one that allows betting only on tribal lands, and another that provides an online option — are drawing big-moneyed lobbyists who may divide voters, according to a report published Wednesday for clients by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, an independent research and consulting firm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsD3d_0hU4VAya00
Companies like DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM stand to benefit.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“The political power and deep pockets of interests with dogs in this hunt … together with competing sports betting measures whose back-to-back presentation on the ballot is likely to confuse voters have us leaning negative on California’s sports betting legalization prospects this fall,” the report said.

“We preliminarily put the odds of one or both measures passing at less than 50%,” it added.

If either of the two are approved, California could quickly become the biggest sports betting market — boosting companies like DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM.

Annual gross gaming revenue could exceed $3 billion a year, more than double New York’s, Eilers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCO0J_0hU4VAya00
Legalized sports betting, has been approved in more than half the country.
Getty Images

The sports betting companies are among those backing Prop 27, otherwise known as the California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Act, which would legalize online betting throughout the state in partnership with Native American tribes.

Critics of the bill fear it makes it too easy for anyone under 21 to bet on games.

Prop 26, the California Sports Wagering Regulation and Unlawful Gambling Enforcement Act, allows those 21 and over to place bets only in-person on tribal land.

Major League Baseball supports the broader referendum.

“MLB believes that Prop 27 has the safeguards to create a safe and responsible online sports betting market in California — a state with millions of MLB fans looking for alternatives to illegal offshore betting sites,” the league said.

Legalized sports betting, once limited to Las Vegas, has been approved in more than half the country, with 21 states allowing for online wagering.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Referendums#Legalize#Eilers Krejcik Gaming#Betmgm#Sopa Images Lightrocket#The California Solutions
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy