Timmy Trumpet throwing out first pitch at Citi Field, could play ‘Narco’ live

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
 3 days ago

The trumpets for Edwin Diaz’s arrival could sound a little bit different next Tuesday.

The Mets announced Wednesday that Timmy Trumpet, one of the artists behind the song “Narco” that is played whenever the All-Star closer enters the game, will throw out the first pitch at Citi Field on Tuesday. And should Diaz be used in the Mets’ game against the Dodgers, Trumpet, whose real names is Timothy Smith, will play the song live.

Edwin Diaz and Timmy Trumpet
The 28-year-old Diaz’s dominant season has led to the Mets fan base and a good portion of the sports world being enthralled by “Narco”, which is also performed by Blasterjaxx, and pitcher’s perfectly in-tune jog to the mound. Diaz is 2-1 with a 1.46 ERA. 97 strikeouts and 28 saves this season.

Thom Jongkind, half of the Dutch DJ duo Blasterjaxx, told The Post’s “Amazin’ But True” podcast this month that he hoped to perform the song live at Citi Field but would need to work on the proper Visa paperwork.

It appears Trumpet may get to do it before them – should manager Buck Showalter need to make the call to the bullpen for him on Tuesday.

