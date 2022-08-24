ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says Black, Hispanic student loan borrowers 'don't own their homes' while touting $300 billion handout

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
 3 days ago
Comments / 52

2A??
3d ago

So the people like myself that worked extra shifts + picked up a second job and would go weeks without a day off for years was basically to get a college degree paid was told by Uncle Joe that I was a sucker for being responsible

Reply
34
Pete
3d ago

The rest of America doesn’t “own their homes” either. The banks do. Responsible Americans work hard and pay their mortgage payment. Now we are paying for other peoples college on top of it. Leftist America needs to go. Enough is enough.

Reply
37
L in Md
2d ago

Worst President Ever! My family worked and sacrificed so much to pay college tuition and they (this administration) has the nerve to forgive student loans! VOTE RED!

Reply(1)
22
