ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexico ex-attorney general to stand trial over missing students

By Omar TORRES
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXYwr_0hU4UYsZ00
Mexico's former attorney general Jesus Murillo Karam is the most senior figure arrested in connection with the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 /AFP/File

A Mexican judge on Wednesday ordered a former attorney general to stand trial in the case of 43 students whose murky disappearance in 2014 traumatized the nation.

Jesus Murillo Karam will be tried on charges of forced disappearance, torture and obstruction of justice, the Federal Judiciary Council said after a court hearing in Mexico City.

He is considered the architect of the so-called "historical truth" version of events -- presented in 2015 by the government of then-president Enrique Pena Nieto -- that was widely rejected, including by relatives.

Murillo Karam, a former heavyweight of the once-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is the most senior figure charged so far in connection with the case, which triggered international condemnation.

Arrest warrants were also issued last week for dozens more suspects, including military personnel, police officers and cartel members, prosecutors announced.

The teaching students had commandeered buses in the southern state of Guerrero to travel to a demonstration in Mexico City before they went missing.

Investigators say they were detained by corrupt police and handed over to the Guerreros Unidos drug cartel, which mistook them for members of a rival gang, but exactly what happened to them is disputed.

According to the official report presented in 2015, cartel members killed the students and incinerated their remains at a garbage dump.

On Thursday, a truth commission investigating the atrocity branded the case a "state crime" involving agents of various institutions.

It said that military personnel bore at least partial responsibility, either directly or through negligence, contrary to the "historical truth," which did not attribute any responsibility to members of the armed forces.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mexican journalist killed hours after writing about official’s role in state-sponsored disappearance of 43 students

A journalist became the 15th to be killed this year when he was shot in southern Mexico on Monday. Fredid Roman was fatally shot inside his vehicle in the city of Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state, the Associated Press reported. Mr Roman presented the programme The Reality of Guerrero, where he covered politics. Just hours before his killing, Mr Roman had posted a column online discussing former Mexico attorney general Jesús Murillo Karam’s arrest in the investigation into the disappearance and potential massacre of 43 university students in 2014, CNN en Espanol reported. In the post, Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Pri#Mexican#Guerreros Unidos
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital

A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

FBI agents behind controversial Hunter Biden briefing in 2020 ordered to talk

Two top Senate Republicans want to interview the FBI officials behind a controversial summer 2020 FBI briefing on Russia. Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) sent a letter to the two FBI employees on Thursday, alleging the August 2020 briefing was "unnecessary and was only done because of pressure from our Democratic colleagues, including Democratic Leadership, to falsely attack our Biden investigation as advancing Russian disinformation."
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

150 Cops Were on a Cartel Payroll in One of Mexico’s Most Violent States

A secret, elite Mexican task force discovered more than 150 corrupt police officers working under two payrolls: the government’s and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel’s. The task force in the Mexican central state of Guanajuato was staffed by former Mexican federal police officers trained in the U.S., Colombia, and México to tackle crimes such as cyber-terrorism, drug trafficking, and counterintelligence, according to the Guanajuato authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Whole Cities Are Under Siege by Narcos in Mexico

CIUDAD JUAREZ — Over the past four days, multiple Mexican cities faced an onslaught of attacks from drug cartel militias, showing the government’s continued inability to stop criminal groups from causing chaos in some of the country’s largest cities. The western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

81K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy