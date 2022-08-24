An exclusive sneak peak at the exciting dining options inside Legends Bay Casino

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week:

An exclusive sneak peak inside Legends Bay Casino

Beloved local pizzeria up for sale

Reno restaurants getting green

Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week

Happy Thursday, Reno!

A sneak peak inside the new Legends Bay Casino

On Wednesday afternoon, I got a sneak peak at the food options slated to open next week inside Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino to grace the Reno area in over two decades. The place was buzzing with excitement ahead of the big grand opening next Tuesday. Slot machine technicians were giving some of the games a final tweak; soon-to-be servers were huddled together going over menus; bartenders and mixologists sampled cocktails in their quest for perfection.

There are some exciting offerings on deck:

Reno's first Duke’s Steak House

Craft 55 Bar

Food truck dining hall

Before the end of the week, I'll have a story with never-before-seen photos of the casino's interior, so make sure to keep tabs on the RGJ's food section.

Smiling With Hope Pizza, which earlier this year took the No. 3 spot in a Yelp list of the top 100 pizzerias in the country, is up for sale after seven years in business, according to a recent announcement by owners Judy and Walter Gloshinski. The pair are asking $275,000.

"It was a hard decision to put it up for sale, but due to our age we have had to slow down our volume and feel terrible that we can't meet the demand for our pizza," the Gloshinskis said in a statement on Facebook. "We know the universe will align us with a buyer that will continue the passion and be able to increase the dough volume so most everyone can get a pie."

Over the last seven years, the pizzeria has garnered a reputation for both its New York-style pies and good causes. Smiling with Hope employs and trains people with developmental disabilities, who make up about 30% of its staff, according to the restaurant.

The Reno and Sparks Chamber of Commerce, in tandem with nonprofit greenUP!, this week announced its Green Dining initiative to encourage local businesses to become more environmentally efficient. The flagship Green Dining establishments include Squeeze In, Great Full Gardens and the Great Basin Brewing Co. Other Chamber member restaurants are expected to join the movement.

Cheap things to do this week in Reno

Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair runs from Aug. 26-28 at 325 Sheckler Road. Festival guests will be able to enjoy food and beverages, such as cantaloupe beer and daiquiris, from more than 120 vendors. The Golden Owl Bookshop, The Quilt Mobile and other local businesses will also be on site. Some of the festival activities will include a local farmers market, car show, carnival rides, mutton busting and more.

Concert on the Lawn , a summer series, is showcasing the Reno Jazz Syndicate this Sunday at the Village at Rancharrah. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets or grab a seat on the patio and listen to some mellow grooves while sipping on something. Kids are welcomed.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: An exclusive sneak peak at the exciting dining options inside Legends Bay Casino