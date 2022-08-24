ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chelsea Clinton Just Can’t Listen to Kanye West Anymore

By Isabel Rupp
 3 days ago
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

In a new interview, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said she just can’t listen to Kanye West during workouts anymore. “I’ve had to let go of Kanye,” the hip-hop aficionado told Entertainment Weekly. “Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way he has talked about women, is unconscionable to me. That was some of my favorite running music and I have removed it from my music library.” Clinton, who is on the board of The Daily Beast’s parent company, IAC, is promoting her new Apple TV+ docu-series, Gutsy, with mom Hillary Clinton, which is premiering on Sept. 9. “I was nervous,” the former secretary of state told the magazine. “Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn’t alone, she wasn’t alone. We were in it together.”

