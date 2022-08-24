ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Vehicle, drugs seized by LPSO

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs and an alleged stolen vehicle during an investigation Wednesday evening. On Tuesday a victim reported his vehicle had been stolen. On Wednesday, the owner reported he had located his vehicle on a factory-installed GPS tracking device. Deputy J. McHenry located the vehicle...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

2 arrested after Monroe officer spots man with gun on South 3rd Street

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they arrested three people on Aug. 24, 2022, in connection with weapons and drug charges, along with some outstanding warrants. One of those arrests happened after an officer spotted a man with a semi-automatic gun near a house in the 1100...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Evening shooting leaves Ruston woman severely injured

The Ruston Police Department responded to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center Wednesday in reference to a shooting victim requesting medical attention. Upon arrival, officers find Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Thurman had been driven to the hospital and left in the emergency room. It was...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for drug offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, Monroe Police observed a 2008 Dodge traveling south on the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue through a school zone. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and smelled a marijuana […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe bail bond employee arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a bail bonds employee after a Monday night shooting. A police spokesperson says the shooting victim was found on Highway 165 south of Interstate 20 around 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022. Police say bail bonds employees opened fire on the man, who was trying to get away. The man survived and bail bonds employee Caleb Antley was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted manslaughter.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities arrest two other suspects in the Highway 165 South shooting

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement has identified two other suspects in the August 22, 2022, shooting that left a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, 20-year-old Kaleb Rayburn, Caleb Antley, and 40-year-old John Stephenson allegedly shot approximately 18 to 20 rounds at the […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stop leads to two arrests

Two occupants of a car were arrested Sunday evening after they reportedly gave false names to a patrol officer on a traffic stop. Ruston Police stopped a car at Farmerville Street and Mississippi Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver provided a name and date of birth but provided no identification. The driver could not give any details to match the name given.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

3 students accused of bringing guns to West Carroll campus

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say three juveniles arrested this week in West Carroll Parish are accused of bringing guns on campus. According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 22, 2022. The agency’s public information officer said the arrestees were students...
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPNET serves arrest warrant

A Ruston woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon by narcotics investigators. Members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) went to Town and Country Mobile Home Park on Burgessville Road shortly after noon. Mandy Marie Eiskina, 38, was arrested on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
RUSTON, LA

