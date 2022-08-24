Read full article on original website
Related
West Monroe man and 17-year-old juvenile arrested for recent home burglary, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a recent residential burglary on Cherokee Drive in West Monroe, La. and it led to the arrest of one adult and a 17-year-old juvenile. According to deputies, Bennie T. Winder was charged with Simple Burglary, […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
Monroe woman arrested; allegedly pointed gun at victim inside Church’s Chicken
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 26, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a call of a woman with a gun inside of Church’s Chicken at 1613 Arizona Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the suspect, 30-year-old Yamecho Deshae Williams. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vehicle, drugs seized by LPSO
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs and an alleged stolen vehicle during an investigation Wednesday evening. On Tuesday a victim reported his vehicle had been stolen. On Wednesday, the owner reported he had located his vehicle on a factory-installed GPS tracking device. Deputy J. McHenry located the vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
2 arrested after Monroe officer spots man with gun on South 3rd Street
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they arrested three people on Aug. 24, 2022, in connection with weapons and drug charges, along with some outstanding warrants. One of those arrests happened after an officer spotted a man with a semi-automatic gun near a house in the 1100...
Monroe man arrested; allegedly stashed semi-automatic pistol while running from police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 4 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Monroe Police observed 22–year-old Billy Leshun Coleman standing on the front porch of a residence on the 1000 block of South Third Street. According to police, Coleman was wanted for two counts of […]
Ruston man allegedly shoots girlfriend and leaves her at the emergency room; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, the Ruston Police Department was dispatched to the Nothern Louisiana Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim. As officers arrived at the medical center, they found Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. According […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Evening shooting leaves Ruston woman severely injured
The Ruston Police Department responded to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center Wednesday in reference to a shooting victim requesting medical attention. Upon arrival, officers find Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Thurman had been driven to the hospital and left in the emergency room. It was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe man refusing eviction lands him behind bars, police find 9 dead chickens in his back yard
On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 8:30 AM, authorities made contact with 32-year-old John Robert Badger on the 100 block of Pecan Lake Estates Road in regards to a disturbance.
Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for drug offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, Monroe Police observed a 2008 Dodge traveling south on the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue through a school zone. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and smelled a marijuana […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe bail bond employee arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a bail bonds employee after a Monday night shooting. A police spokesperson says the shooting victim was found on Highway 165 south of Interstate 20 around 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022. Police say bail bonds employees opened fire on the man, who was trying to get away. The man survived and bail bonds employee Caleb Antley was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted manslaughter.
West Monroe man and woman arrested; allegedly sold fake narcotics to undercover agents
On August 8, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit began an investigation on 25-year-old Markecia Modicue and 37-year-old Kenzie Davis for allegedly selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills that were later determined to contain Fentanyl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities arrest two other suspects in the Highway 165 South shooting
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement has identified two other suspects in the August 22, 2022, shooting that left a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, 20-year-old Kaleb Rayburn, Caleb Antley, and 40-year-old John Stephenson allegedly shot approximately 18 to 20 rounds at the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Scriber, Mayfield, others want city officials back at table in emergency and rescue talks
During Friday afternoon’s Lincoln Parish Policy Jury Ambulance Committee meeting, there was a push by a couple of police jury members in attendance as well as some committee members for the City of Ruston to be invited back into the discussion. Almost two months ago the LPPJ voted 6-3...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop leads to two arrests
Two occupants of a car were arrested Sunday evening after they reportedly gave false names to a patrol officer on a traffic stop. Ruston Police stopped a car at Farmerville Street and Mississippi Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver provided a name and date of birth but provided no identification. The driver could not give any details to match the name given.
KNOE TV8
3 students accused of bringing guns to West Carroll campus
WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say three juveniles arrested this week in West Carroll Parish are accused of bringing guns on campus. According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 22, 2022. The agency’s public information officer said the arrestees were students...
Dozens of residents were affected by large flooding in east Ouachita Parish
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the last couple of days Double K Estates community has been experiencing a large amount of flooding here in the area. I spoke with a local resident who says this is not the first time they are experiencing this issue and that it is getting out of control. The […]
KNOE TV8
Man arrested after evening shooting leaves Ruston woman shot in the head
Ruston, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Lee Crew of Ruston after he allegedly shot a woman in the head on August 24. LPSO says Lekeesha Thurman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dropped off at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
KNOE TV8
After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. - Monroe police left the scene without any explanation at around 5:45 p.m. We are reaching out to them to find out what happened. Return here for further updates as we learn new information. MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence in a Monroe...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPNET serves arrest warrant
A Ruston woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon by narcotics investigators. Members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) went to Town and Country Mobile Home Park on Burgessville Road shortly after noon. Mandy Marie Eiskina, 38, was arrested on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 1