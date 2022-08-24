Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene
Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster
Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
Vikings Thursday Practice Recap: Cousins Throws 3 Picks as Defense Dominates
It was not a sharp practice for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' first-team offense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska football: Scott Frost postgame quotes give impression of a broken man
Scott Frost’s postgame quotes after Nebraska football lost the season opener in Ireland to Northwestern varied from sad to pathetic. What do you say when your seat is boiling hot and your team was just defeated by a 12-point underdog?. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to figure that...
Dan Campbell Is 'Realist' Regarding Talent Level of Lions' Roster
Dan Campbell provides an update on the position battles that are still being decided, ahead of roster cuts next week.
Texas A&M makes surprising decision for starting QB
Haynes King has reportedly won the highly competitive quarterback battle to lead Texas A&M football team out onto Kyle Field for Week 1. Jimbo Fisher isn’t messing around, as the Texas A&M football coach has tabbed Haynes King to be his starting quarterback for Week 1 vs. the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season
Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did Ron Rivera just confirm these 2 bubble players will make 53-man roster?
Like most teams, the Washington Commanders enter the final week of preseason with most of their 53-man roster spots already decided. With that said, head coach Ron Rivera recently said there’s some spots the staff is still looking at and they could be decided by how players perform Saturday against Baltimore.
Packers: Elgton Jenkins absence ‘nothing to do’ with knee injury
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins didn’t practice on Sunday, although head coach Matt LaFleur said it wasn’t related to his knee injury. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t give much detail about Elgton Jenkins’ absence from practice, although there is some good news.
Packers cut Ty Summers, move closer to finalizing 53-man roster
The Green Bay Packers continue to get their roster close to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers are cutting inside linebacker Ty Summers. Summers has been a regular on special teams in recent years, but the impressive play of Isaiah...
Final Packers 53-Man Roster Projection
The Green Bay Packers must select their initial 53-man roster by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s how it could shake out, including seven receivers but only two backs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vandy in the Natty: 5 ridiculous college football Week 0 overreactions
With Week 0 in the books, we have seen enough to make some claims about college football. Even though only 22 college football teams played games that count on Saturday, we have seen enough from Week 0’s action to give you the Decoldest and most honest truths imaginable. Why...
Demarcus Robinson catches on with Baltimore Ravens
Former Kansas City Chief Demarcus Robinson had a solid third preseason game and an impressive catch with his new team the Baltimore Ravens. Remember Demarcus Robinson? Maybe you don’t want to remember him, but for several years he was a solid receiving option for the Kansas City Chiefs—when he wasn’t trying to run backward.
Packers: Predicting which receivers make initial 53-man roster
The Green Bay Packers‘ next game is now Week 1 in Minnesota. The preseason is officially over for the Packers. The coaching staff has some tough decisions to make. That is especially true for the wide receiver group. The young core, outside of the veterans, had three games and...
Packers: Watch Tyler Goodson’s incredible spinning touchdown
Another week, another impressive performance from Green Bay Packers rookie running back Tyler Goodson. What more can Goodson do to secure a spot on the Packers’ initial 53-man roster?. Goodson has been impressive throughout the preseason, and this continued in the first half of the Packers’ game against the...
Bucks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Improving a title contender is a difficult task in the NBA. That’s exactly why teams are apprehensive about going all-in on their core until they’re confident that they’re ready to win. After all, once the core is in place, a team generally loses wiggle room. Having a...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0