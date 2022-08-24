ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FanSided

Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster

Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Texas A&M makes surprising decision for starting QB

Haynes King has reportedly won the highly competitive quarterback battle to lead Texas A&M football team out onto Kyle Field for Week 1. Jimbo Fisher isn’t messing around, as the Texas A&M football coach has tabbed Haynes King to be his starting quarterback for Week 1 vs. the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL
FanSided

Demarcus Robinson catches on with Baltimore Ravens

Former Kansas City Chief Demarcus Robinson had a solid third preseason game and an impressive catch with his new team the Baltimore Ravens. Remember Demarcus Robinson? Maybe you don’t want to remember him, but for several years he was a solid receiving option for the Kansas City Chiefs—when he wasn’t trying to run backward.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Packers: Watch Tyler Goodson’s incredible spinning touchdown

Another week, another impressive performance from Green Bay Packers rookie running back Tyler Goodson. What more can Goodson do to secure a spot on the Packers’ initial 53-man roster?. Goodson has been impressive throughout the preseason, and this continued in the first half of the Packers’ game against the...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

