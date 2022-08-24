Read full article on original website
WLUC
Celebrations continue for HarborFest at Lower Harbor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second and last day of HarborFest was in full swing down at Mattson Lower Harbor. Musicians played all kinds of music, from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra all the way to a Journey tribute band named ‘The Journey’. Admission was free so anyone could come out and listen.
WLUC
Negaunee Township celebrates 12 annual Finn Fun Day
NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers celebrated their Finnish heritage in Negaunee this weekend. The Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter held its 12th annual Finn Fun Day at the Negaunee Township Hall. Visitors were treated to a day full of Finnish entertainment, a marketplace, and prizes. Organizers say the...
WLUC
‘This is the best day’: Bay College welcomes students for Fall Orientation
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Bay College students filled the Besse Theater on Friday to begin their college experience. “This is the best day at Bay College. The day we get to welcome our new students and get everybody together so they understand who they’re with and that they can learn from each other what is going to happen,” said Jessica LaMarch, director of admissions at Bay College.
WLUC
UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. City Fest made its last stop in Marquette Township on its week-long trip. The event started Saturday afternoon and had a wide variety of activities. Family-friendly entertainment like live music, BMX riders and even an illusionist were on showcase. The event’s core theme is centered around hope.
WLUC
Jeff Bruning’s life honored with musical service in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A tribute was held on Friday for a beloved U.P. native who passed away from cancer. Jeff Bruning passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9 after a battle with cancer. In honor of Bruning’s life, Michigan vocalists performed a mash-up of Broadway songs at the Lake Superior Theatre Friday night. The choir opened with the song ‘Beautiful City’ from the ‘Godspell’ soundtrack.
WLUC
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years with party at Lakenenland
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat For Humanity is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend. They’ve invited all the families and volunteers who’ve helped build homes for those in need over the years to the party. It’s this Sunday, August 28th, out at Lakenenland. Over the years,...
WLUC
Bay Cliff Health Camp receives roof donation
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer camps for kids are winding down. But, one Marquette County camp got a generous upgrade to one of its buildings in preparation for what’s to come next summer. Bay Cliff Health Camp received a brand new, 2,100 square foot, standing seam metal roof.
WLUC
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The beginning of a new school year brings a big change for lunches, as the nationwide free school meal program has ended. Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need without the universal free lunch program. The meals were offered nationwide in response to increased food insecurity caused by the pandemic.
WLUC
Great Lakes Equine Association presents the Championship Show
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Horse lovers are in Escanaba this weekend for the Great Lakes Equine Association (GLEA) Championship Show. The events began Friday afternoon with miniature horses, followed by a speed show. On Saturday, there will be all Western and English classes. The show ends on Sunday with western classes.
WLUC
Meet the new principals at two Iron Mountain schools
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first day of school for some Dickinson County students. Iron Mountain High School welcomes Amy Galvan as its new principal. Students returning to North Elementary get to enjoy a brand new playground. New Elementary Principal Andy Mendini shows it off while TV6′s...
WLUC
New beautification project coming to Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking to add a beautification project to the city and is looking for help to earn a grant. The DDA has been working with the Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) for more than two years to work...
WLUC
NMU to build new Health and Wellness Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations were underway Tuesday for NMU to build a Health and Wellness Center along Lincoln Avenue in Marquette. It will combine physical and mental health services for students, faculty and staff. “Our health center, which is in the center of campus will relocate to this space,...
WLUC
Annual ‘Finn Fun Day’ to bring day full of Finnish culture
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating Finnish culture will be in Negaunee Township this weekend. The 12th annual Finn Fun Day returns to the Negaunee Township Hall on Saturday. The free event is put on by the Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter. It will have live Finnish...
WLUC
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A review written by a customer at Marquette’s Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has gained much public attention. The critique was not about the waiter’s service, but rather their appearance. Iron Bay defended its employees on social media and reminded customers to respect their staff.
WLUC
Bay College signs computer networking agreement with LSSU
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students planning to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer networking have a clear transfer pathway with Bay College and Lake Superior State University’s (LSSU) updated transfer agreement. Students will earn an associate of applied science in computer networking systems and security at Bay College and transfer seamlessly to LSSU’s School of Computer Science and Mathematics in Sault Ste. Marie to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer networking in two additional years.
WLUC
City of Marquette introduces 2023 budget plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Like all of us, the City of Marquette is dealing with increased costs across the board. This impacts the city’s costs and revenue stream and is one of the reasons it sent higher tax bills to property owners this summer. The Marquette City Commission met...
WLUC
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea celebrates its first birthday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bubble tea café is celebrating its first birthday. Blossom Bird Bubble Tea opened one year ago, with the goal of introducing Marquette to bubble tea. It’s traditionally a milk tea drink with tapioca pearls at the bottom but Blossom Bird offers regular teas...
WLUC
Upper Peninsula residents celebrate National Dog Day
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. It offers an extra opportunity to celebrate your furry friend. Officially established in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, and author Colleen Paige, National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. “Millions...
UPMATTERS
U.P. vets see uptick in blastomycosis cases in 2022
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Veterinary clinics across the Upper Peninsula are seeing an increase in dogs with blastomycosis, a fungal infection that can lead to serious respiratory problems, and even death if left untreated. Blastomycosis is a naturally-occurring fungus that lives in wet, swampy soil. Veterinarian Dr. Cheryl Shevy...
WLUC
8-26-22: Friday Night Fever Extra
Ontonagon Quarterback Austin Gordon scores against Gogebic. The Mountaineers visit Negaunee to start the high school football regular season. Negaunee's Eliana Juchemich registeres a kill in the first set at home against Westwood.
