ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Bay College students filled the Besse Theater on Friday to begin their college experience. “This is the best day at Bay College. The day we get to welcome our new students and get everybody together so they understand who they’re with and that they can learn from each other what is going to happen,” said Jessica LaMarch, director of admissions at Bay College.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO