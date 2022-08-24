Read full article on original website
Mackinac Bridge Walk is just around the corner
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Labor Day is 11 days away, which means the Mackinac Bridge Walk is right around the corner. Staff with the Bridge said this year's event will be the same as recent years, with the ability to start on whichever side you'd like and walk as much or as little as you want.
116th Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair underway
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 116th Emmet and Charlevoix Fair is underway. The fair began Tuesday and features rides, food and livestock. Similar story: 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage. While a rainy Thursday brought attendance down, people still came out to enjoy everything the fair has...
Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department Looking for Information About Stolen Dump Trailer, Travel Trailer
The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information on a dump trailer and travel trailer stolen out of Hebron Township. According to the sheriff’s department, the dump trailer was stolen from Andy’s Gas Station on Levering Road at I-75 in Hebron Township. It would’ve been stolen on August 12 in the late afternoon through August 13 early afternoon.
