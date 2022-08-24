ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, WV

Week 1 WV High School Football: Top Teams Martinsburg, Fairmont Sr. and Wheeling Central Notch Wins

An examination of the more noteworthy outcomes from the first Friday of high school football season:. Martinsburg 40, Salem (Va.) 7: Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown in the first half, the Class AAA No. 1 Bulldogs did score on a blocked punt for a touchdown, converted on two field goals from Brent Terwilliger, and let their defense take care of business against a very talented #4 AAAA Spartans. In the second half, Martinsburg’s offense got things going. Zion Grantham ran for 12 yards, Ezra Bagent ran for 1 yard, Murphy Clement ran for 71 yards, and Ezra Bagent threw a 27-yard pass in the end zone to Jameer Hunter. An impressive win by the Bulldogs in week 1.
Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty

The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
Week 1 High School Football Scores

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
Tygarts Valley scoreboard struck by lightning

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - If you thought strikes could only occur in sports like baseball, it seems like they can happen in football too. Well, at least with scoreboards and lightning. The Tygarts Valley School’s scoreboard was struck by lightning a few weeks ago. It’s unclear when exactly...
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
Mack W. Green

Mack W. Green, 78 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born June 23, 1944 in Webster Springs to the late Allen Elliott and Mary Elizabeth Payne Green. He worked for the School Board, enjoyed fishing, was an avid hunter,...
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
Newest Subway in Bridgeport opens for business

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Owned and operated by Bridgeport’s Gentry Vass and her company JVG Restaurant Group, LLC of St. Albans, the Johnson Avenue Subway is open for business. “We are currently open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. We will be adding a drive-thru soon with extended...
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
