Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Week 1 WV High School Football: Top Teams Martinsburg, Fairmont Sr. and Wheeling Central Notch Wins
An examination of the more noteworthy outcomes from the first Friday of high school football season:. Martinsburg 40, Salem (Va.) 7: Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown in the first half, the Class AAA No. 1 Bulldogs did score on a blocked punt for a touchdown, converted on two field goals from Brent Terwilliger, and let their defense take care of business against a very talented #4 AAAA Spartans. In the second half, Martinsburg’s offense got things going. Zion Grantham ran for 12 yards, Ezra Bagent ran for 1 yard, Murphy Clement ran for 71 yards, and Ezra Bagent threw a 27-yard pass in the end zone to Jameer Hunter. An impressive win by the Bulldogs in week 1.
Bridgeport Wins High Scoring Meeting With Monroe Central
WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – Bridgeport improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2012 with a wild 50-44 win at Monroe Central. The Seminoles slip to 0-2. The Noles will host 2-0 River next week. The Bulldogs will return home to host Trinity Christian.
Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty
The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
SportsZone Highlights: Keyser at RCB
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Keyser (1-0) defeated Robert C. Byrd (0-1) by a final score of 35-21. Robert C. Byrd faces Oak Glen next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Week 1 High School Football Scores
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
WDTV
Tygarts Valley scoreboard struck by lightning
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - If you thought strikes could only occur in sports like baseball, it seems like they can happen in football too. Well, at least with scoreboards and lightning. The Tygarts Valley School’s scoreboard was struck by lightning a few weeks ago. It’s unclear when exactly...
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
wvpublic.org
Breakdowns In The Food Supply Chain And Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about breakdowns in the food supply chain from suppliers to grocery stores, including Buzz Food Service in Charleston, which is trying to alleviate the problem by training new, local butchers. Folkways reporter Zack Harold has the story. Also, in this show, this week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wchsnetwork.com
CRW officials meet with airlines on the ground, hope to attract service making West Virginia the final destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) are hoping to recent meetings with airlines on the ground in West Virginia pay off in making the state the destination for airfare. Nick Keller, the Airport Director and CEO of CRW told 580-WCHS that the airport, state...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
WTAP
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The main pool at Parkersburg City Park has closed for the season effective immediately according to a news release from Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce’s office. Public Works Director Everett Shears and Parks Supervisor Buck McCroskey notified the Mayor that the main pump that circulates the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
WDTV
Mack W. Green
Mack W. Green, 78 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born June 23, 1944 in Webster Springs to the late Allen Elliott and Mary Elizabeth Payne Green. He worked for the School Board, enjoyed fishing, was an avid hunter,...
Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?
There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently.
West Virginia Turnpike crash may slow Braxton County traffic
A portion of the West Virginia Turnpike is closed Thursday morning following an accident near mile marker 62, and the suggested detour may impact traffic in parts of Braxton County.
WTAP
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner. Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
WDTV
Newest Subway in Bridgeport opens for business
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Owned and operated by Bridgeport’s Gentry Vass and her company JVG Restaurant Group, LLC of St. Albans, the Johnson Avenue Subway is open for business. “We are currently open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. We will be adding a drive-thru soon with extended...
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
Comments / 0