Man convicted in 2021 shootout with North Carolina deputies
The man is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident, according to a release.
Pregnant North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on the highway, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report obtained by News13. Kamiyah Belvin, 23, of Henderson, North Carolina, who was […]
North Carolina ALE investigation nets 189 arrests for various crimes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities made 189 arrests Thursday night as part of a statewide crackdown on various crimes. The investigation, led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, resulted in 189 arrests and 449 charges, the agency said. Among those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related and 80 were drug-related. Agents, […]
180+ arrests in NC statewide Alcohol Law Enforcement operation
Thursday night, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents partnered with local law enforcement in a statewide operation that resulted in several arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns and cash.
Wildlife Commission restricts use of attractants for deer hunting in CWD areas
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission voted at its business meeting on Aug. 18 to adopt an emergency amendment to restrict the use of some natural deer attractants/scents in the Primary and Secondary Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Areas. The Wildlife Commission’s emergency rule builds off the General Assembly’s...
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolin. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
North Carolina fraud cases related to COVID-19 federal relief grants being prosecuted
(The Center Square) — Investigations into fraud from a variety of COVID-19 relief programs has resulted in criminal charges against well over 1,000 Americans, including many in North Carolina. The Raleigh-based Brooks Pierce Law Firm on Thursday highlighted the government’s progress toward prosecuting those responsible for what the Department...
msn.com
Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline
Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
North Carolina man who needed quarters ends up with quarter-million lottery prize
A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars.
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State needs to stop honoring white supremacists
In the summer of 2020, the country was awash in anti-racist sentiment amid the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the nation, statues commemorating Confederate soldiers and other symbols of racism were challenged and torn down. In North Carolina, the UNC system looked to address the issue of school buildings named after white supremacists. This included NC State, which strippedDaniels Hall of its namesake, Josephus Daniels, a racist who used his prominence in the state to promote bigotry.
carolinajournal.com
Hoke commissioner candidate’s bribery allegations rejected by state elections board
In paperwork filed Wednesday with the N.C. Court of Appeals, the State Board of Elections is urging the appellate court to reject a request from a Hoke County candidate to intervene in the county commissioner’s race. Lent Carr, who finished fourth in the May 17 Democratic primary, alleges that one of his competitors bribed voters to get on the November ballot.
