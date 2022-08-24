ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Gilead, NC

WBTW News13

Pregnant North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on the highway, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report obtained by News13. Kamiyah Belvin, 23, of Henderson, North Carolina, who was […]
HENDERSON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina ALE investigation nets 189 arrests for various crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities made 189 arrests Thursday night as part of a statewide crackdown on various crimes. The investigation, led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, resulted in 189 arrests and 449 charges, the agency said. Among those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related and 80 were drug-related. Agents, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC

Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
msn.com

Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline

Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State needs to stop honoring white supremacists

In the summer of 2020, the country was awash in anti-racist sentiment amid the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the nation, statues commemorating Confederate soldiers and other symbols of racism were challenged and torn down. In North Carolina, the UNC system looked to address the issue of school buildings named after white supremacists. This included NC State, which strippedDaniels Hall of its namesake, Josephus Daniels, a racist who used his prominence in the state to promote bigotry.
carolinajournal.com

Hoke commissioner candidate’s bribery allegations rejected by state elections board

In paperwork filed Wednesday with the N.C. Court of Appeals, the State Board of Elections is urging the appellate court to reject a request from a Hoke County candidate to intervene in the county commissioner’s race. Lent Carr, who finished fourth in the May 17 Democratic primary, alleges that one of his competitors bribed voters to get on the November ballot.

