WBAY Green Bay
“Lights on the Fox” boat parade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 30 lighted and decorated boats floated through downtown Green Bay Friday night. The Green Bay Yacht Club hosted “Lights on the Fox.”. Starting at about 8:30, the boat parade traveled up and down the Fox River in Green Bay, looping between the Main Street and Mason Street bridges.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: ArtStreet moves to Ashwaubenon
Meeting aims to make Marsy's Law work better for crime victims. Marsy's Law for Wisconsin met with state officials to improve the criminal justice process for crime victims. ArtStreet move offers more space, some uncertainty. Updated: 5 hours ago. After 40 years in downtown Green Bay the event moved to...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Artemis moon project
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is an important day for NASA. That’s when Artemis 1 is scheduled to launch the next phase of moon missions. If the weather window allows Monday morning, the tallest and most powerful rocket NASA has ever built will send an unmanned spacecraft to circle the moon 50 years after the final Apollo mission. It’s the next step in returning astronauts to the surface of the moon.
'We make machines that fly': Enstrom Helicopter Corporation has a new owner
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee, Michigan has a new owner. The company went bankrupt at the start of the year and later shut down.
WBAY Green Bay
ArtStreet expands in new location in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - After 40 years in downtown Green Bay, ArtStreet is back but in a new location at Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon. The move means more room for vendors but also some uncertainty. The event started at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon and already there were people browsing the...
wtaq.com
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
WBAY Green Bay
Ashwaubenon hosts first-of-its-kind Women’s Para Ice Challenge
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Top women athletes from around the world are in the Green Bay area this weekend for a first-of-its-kind event, playing para ice hockey at the Cornerstone Community Center in hopes of bringing the sport to the Winter Paralympics. Four teams are participating -- United States, Canada,...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to the weekend
After 40 years in downtown Green Bay the event moved to Ashwaubomay Park. Vendors hope it attracts a similar turnout. Artemis 1, the most powerful rocket ever built, is the first phase of NASA's return to the moon 50 years after the last Apollo mission. Ashwaubenon hosts Women's Para Ice...
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
pleasantviewrealty.com
1707 Sunset Lane New Holstein WI
City living with the quiet, country feel. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a great location on the Southern edge of New Holstein. It has updated bathrooms and new carpet in the living and dining rooms. It has an attached 2 car garage and a concrete pad on the side of the garage. The home sits on a large corner lot and has a large sandbox and playground in the backyard as well as a wood deck that is great for entertaining. The home is near the aquatic center, parks and walking trails.
WBAY Green Bay
Local fish die-off caused by common bacterial disease, DNR says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bacterial disease is responsible for a fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The DNR announced Friday that fish collected from the waters had severe cases of columnaris. It’s a common and widespread...
whby.com
Truck tips over, spills Amazon packages on I-43
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — No one is hurt after a truck carrying Amazon packages tips over in Manitowoc County. It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Interstate 43 near Maribel. Some of the packages fell out of the truck and went into the median. It took crews about four hours to clean up.
DNR: Bacterial infection likely cause of local fish die-off
The Wisconsin DNR announced that fish collected during the recent die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris.
agupdate.com
Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin
There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc native retires from U.S. Air Force after 25 years
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- A northeast Wisconsin military hero has taken her last flight. Chief Master Sergeant Christa Collier retired from the U.S. Air Force Saturday evening after a 25-year career. “I fell in love with the way of life, I fell in love with the camaraderie, I liked my job,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Builder Discusses Supply Chain Issues & Delays
The owner of Bartow Builders said this week that supply chain issues continue to cause problems for his company and other trade partners. During Tuesday’s “Welcome Home” program on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Brandon Bartow said they’ve been very busy doing planning and bidding with their customers, but with a notable change from previous years.
WBAY Green Bay
Memorial ceremony honors three Oshkosh servicemen killed in the line of duty
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members gathered to honor and remember three Oshkosh servicemen, who were killed in the line of duty. A monument at the South Park Veterans Memorial Complex in Oshkosh was unveiled Saturday, and dedicated to two soldiers and one marine, all there in their twenties when they lost their lives defending our country during the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
