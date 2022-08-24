ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
freightwaves.com

What are LTL managed transportation services?

The net has widened in the less-than-truckload industry. The mode became a bit of a catchall during the pandemic as more freight — e-commerce, in-store retail, in-home delivery and heavier truckload shipments — showed up when truck capacity tightened. Shippers of all sizes became familiar with the service and its intricacies.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

AELF FlightService moves up plan for 1st Boeing 767 converted freighter

Charter airline and leasing company AELF FlightService will move ahead with fully converting a widebody passenger jet to freighter configuration as plans for swift deployment of partially modified, light-duty cargo jets remain on hold because of regulatory delays. The Chicago-based company said Thursday it has reserved a production slot at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Texas State
freightwaves.com

4 ways the Inflation Reduction Act could impact supply chains

As its name suggests, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month is designed to reduce inflation, but it also includes $300 billion worth of grants and incentives for clean energy and initiatives to combat climate change. The goal of the...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Drilling Deep: Truck insurance and the changes AB5 is bringing

Dan Abrahamsen is the founder and CEO of Cover Whale, an “insurtech” company that is focused on not only delivering insurance to truckers but using other tools to boost driver safety. He joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston to discuss truck insurance in general, and specifically why the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

How two sunken tugs were pulled from a river in Tasmania

A bulk cement carrier rammed and sank two tugboats in Port Devenport, Tasmania, in January. The waterway is now open to normal commercial traffic after a salvage operation this month involving a commercial vessel with built-in cranes that normally is used to transport breakbulk and heavy lift project cargo such as wind turbines, transformers and mining equipment.
AUSTRALIA
freightwaves.com

Hyliion buys 3D-printed mixed-fuel generator technology from GE

Hyliion Holdings will pay General Electric Co. $37 million in cash and stock to acquire technology for a 3D-printed generator for its Hypertruck that will run on a mixture of low-carbon alternative fuels from natural gas to hydrogen and more than a dozen other fuels. The fuel-agnostic approach evolves from...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

White Paper: Strengthening demand sensing for a global consumer goods conglomerate

Today’s increasing supply chain complexity and the ever-evolving consumer demand and behavior changes are impacting consumer goods (CG) companies. Moreover, overcoming data challenges is key, from managing unorganized data sources to collating information from varying data formats across the value chain. Data-related challenges result in supply chain inefficiencies and impact visibility into sales and the bottom line.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Varied Q2 results suggest uncertainty in e-commerce’s future

Following the close of Q2, e-commerce has seen stagnating growth across much of the industry — but that may not be cause for concern. Major players in online sales, like Walmart, saw a hugely successful second quarter, but that success isn’t being replicated by some other key retailers.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Logistics of the SLS rocket and Artemis 1 moon launch with NASA

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are preparing you for liftoff. NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is a go for launch on Monday as we return to the moon! We’ll learn all about the SLS rocket and the logistics behind the mission from Trey Cate, the Space Launch System deputy strat comm manager at NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

