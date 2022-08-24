ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Nixa opens with statement 42-19 win over Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. – You knew he would be stewing, like a bull ticked off in a pen. But how could you blame him?. Nixa High School running back Ramone Green, Jr. missed most of last season after breaking a collarbone and, for opening night, was matched opposite mighty Webb City.
Area Boys Cross Country Runners to Watch in 2022

There are many talented girls cross country runners across our coverage area. Below are some of the girls cross country runners to watch this season. NOTE: The athletes are listed in alphabetical order. Kip Atteberry, Thomas Jefferson Senior. Atteberry had a strong junior cross country season finishing runner-up at the...
Broncs’ volleyball team sweeps Golddiggers, gets second win

LEAD — Belle Fourche improved its volleyball season record to 2-0 by defeating Lead-Deadwood 3-0 Thursday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-12, 25-15, and 25-20. “We had a couple of different servers at different times that were able to go on some runs,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. “That’s one thing we really want to work on.”
Football scoreboard: Roncalli D fuels 14-7 win; Kienholz's 7 TDs too much for Central

Aberdeen Roncalli controlled much of the first half, building a 14-0 lead en route to a 14-7 Northeast Conference high school football victory over Deuel Friday night in Clear Lake. Abe Kretchman scored on an 18-yard touchdown scamper in the fist quarter, and Maddox May added a four-yard run in the second quarter to account for all of the Cavalier points. ...
