Nixa opens with statement 42-19 win over Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. – You knew he would be stewing, like a bull ticked off in a pen. But how could you blame him?. Nixa High School running back Ramone Green, Jr. missed most of last season after breaking a collarbone and, for opening night, was matched opposite mighty Webb City.
Area Boys Cross Country Runners to Watch in 2022
There are many talented girls cross country runners across our coverage area. Below are some of the girls cross country runners to watch this season. NOTE: The athletes are listed in alphabetical order. Kip Atteberry, Thomas Jefferson Senior. Atteberry had a strong junior cross country season finishing runner-up at the...
Broncs’ volleyball team sweeps Golddiggers, gets second win
LEAD — Belle Fourche improved its volleyball season record to 2-0 by defeating Lead-Deadwood 3-0 Thursday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-12, 25-15, and 25-20. “We had a couple of different servers at different times that were able to go on some runs,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. “That’s one thing we really want to work on.”
The Robinson-Davis Era Begins at Alabama State
The Robinson-Davis era begins in victory as Alabama State wins a rainy 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.
Football scoreboard: Roncalli D fuels 14-7 win; Kienholz's 7 TDs too much for Central
Aberdeen Roncalli controlled much of the first half, building a 14-0 lead en route to a 14-7 Northeast Conference high school football victory over Deuel Friday night in Clear Lake. Abe Kretchman scored on an 18-yard touchdown scamper in the fist quarter, and Maddox May added a four-yard run in the second quarter to account for all of the Cavalier points. ...
How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 1
By Kevin White 1. Ankeny (1-0) beat Waukee 26-7Jazan Williams rushed 23 times for 141 yards and three TDs in the Hawks’ win. 2. Southeast Polk (1-0) beat West Des Moines Dowling 38-24Abu Sama carried 16 times for 145 yards and four TDS for the victorious Rams in the top-5 matchup. 3. West Des ...
Neosho & Willard quarterbacks combine for 915 passing yards & 11 touchdowns
Neosho and Willard lit up the scoreboard on Friday night with the Wildcats coming out on top 79-72. The two teams combined for 151 points, which is fifth-most for an 11-man football game in MSHSAA history. Neosho took a 24-14 lead after one quarter. Willard exploded for 36 points in...
