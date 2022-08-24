Read full article on original website
Gionni Paul, Wife Living In A House Divided
SALT LAKE CITY- We are all used to the Utah versus BYU game drawing some angst in households come football season, but Utah versus Florida? Such is the case for former Utah linebacker Gionni Paul who jokingly tweeted out a week before game day that he and his wife, a Florida graduate, are not speaking.
No. 5 Timpview Gets Blowout Road Win Over No. 19 Crimson Cliffs
SALT LAKE CITY – The fifth-ranked Timpview Thunderbirds went to Southern Utah and picked up a blowout 49-14 win over No. 19 Crimson Cliffs on Friday. It was all Timpview from the beginning. They held a 35-7 lead at the halftime break. Helaman Casuga threw for four touchdowns, while Bringham Richards added one passing TD. The duo connected with Jared Esplin twice and once each to Tei Nacua, Isaiah Vaea and Jaxon Allred. Quezon Villa and Vaea each ran in a TD for the Thunderbirds.
Emotions run high as Springville tops Bountiful 18-17 after late-game heroics
BOUNTIFUL — It's always a physical matchup when Bountiful and Springville meet, and Friday night's showdown was no different. Tempers flared on both sides throughout Springville's 18-17 comeback win, all the way until both teams went home for the night. The Red Devils managed to pick up their third...
American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School’s football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 "Allyship and Activism Resource Guide" pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to direct students in need...
Family of injured Utah Little Leaguer says skull surgery ‘went perfect,’ recovery continues
DANVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 12-year-old Santa Clara boy injured on the eve of his team’s Little League World Series debut underwent successful surgery to repair his skull Friday, family members said. Easton Oliverson has been recovering at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital since...
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
In 'retirement,' this Utah man who cannot move is busier than ever
SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mikita, a man who has spent his life spinning adversity into advantage, has found yet another reason to celebrate as he enters his 67th year. He can now turn his head from side to side. It's not much of a turn, almost undetectable, but...
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
70% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
Pandemic “boomtowns” are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomena. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in...
Do I qualify for student loan forgiveness? Here's a primer
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's announcement to cancel some federal student loan debt has been met with celebration by some but grumbling by others who believe it will increase the federal deficit. At the University of Utah, word of the federal student loan forgiveness has added to the palpable...
Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC
This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time
MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
GALLERY: Gas prices still higher in Utah than national average
The national average for gas has dropped below $4, but in Utah it’s still about $4.49, according to AAA. In some counties it’s even higher than that. In Summit County a gallon of gas is higher than the state average at $4.73. If you hop on I-80 and...
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
Mayors of Utah Valley: Plenty to be optimistic about in Spanish Fork
Optimists and pessimists die the exact same death, but they live very different lives!. This quote is attributed to Shimon Peres who was an Israeli politician in the 19080s and 90s. In 1994 he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in engineering the Israel/Jordan peace treaty. Can you...
