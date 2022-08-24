ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kslsports.com

Gionni Paul, Wife Living In A House Divided

SALT LAKE CITY- We are all used to the Utah versus BYU game drawing some angst in households come football season, but Utah versus Florida? Such is the case for former Utah linebacker Gionni Paul who jokingly tweeted out a week before game day that he and his wife, a Florida graduate, are not speaking.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

No. 5 Timpview Gets Blowout Road Win Over No. 19 Crimson Cliffs

SALT LAKE CITY – The fifth-ranked Timpview Thunderbirds went to Southern Utah and picked up a blowout 49-14 win over No. 19 Crimson Cliffs on Friday. It was all Timpview from the beginning. They held a 35-7 lead at the halftime break. Helaman Casuga threw for four touchdowns, while Bringham Richards added one passing TD. The duo connected with Jared Esplin twice and once each to Tei Nacua, Isaiah Vaea and Jaxon Allred. Quezon Villa and Vaea each ran in a TD for the Thunderbirds.
WASHINGTON, UT
KSLTV

American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School’s football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ksl.com

BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students

PROVO — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 "Allyship and Activism Resource Guide" pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to direct students in need...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
RIVERTON, UT
ABC4

Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel

This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Do I qualify for student loan forgiveness? Here's a primer

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's announcement to cancel some federal student loan debt has been met with celebration by some but grumbling by others who believe it will increase the federal deficit. At the University of Utah, word of the federal student loan forgiveness has added to the palpable...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC

This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time

MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
MIDWAY, UT

