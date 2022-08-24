ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

People march for women’s equality in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women marched the streets of downtown Lansing protesting their rights with an anti-celebration as their way of recognizing Women’s Equality Day. Protesters like Charlie Nolan, 14, said equality is still a distant goal. “Without getting out and protesting, without getting out speaking your mind nothing’s...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University students return to East Lansing for ‘normal’ year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing is getting busier as Michigan State University students move back to campus. Some students started moving on Thursday. And things are starting to look a lot more like they did before the pandemic. There is not a mask or social distancing requirement on campus, adding to the excitement of a new school year.
EAST LANSING, MI
dbusiness.com

Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research

Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
EAST LANSING, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Buss: Despite fight, many in Michigan GOP see unity

Lansing — There was no dancing in Lansing on Saturday. Unlike the Democratic convention last week, where Attorney General Dana Nessel led the crowd in a boogie, Michigan Republicans started their gathering with a fight. The convention began with a battle over which slate of delegates — grassroots or...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Kids

46 Local Fall Activities: West Michigan’s Best Bucket List

Fall in West Michigan might just be my favorite season, and that is saying a lot after coming off of summer in the Mitten State. But there is something magical about the cool air, changing colors, shorter days, and the oh-so-good food this time of year (fresh cider and homemade donuts, please).
99.1 WFMK

Why Michiganders Don’t Play Mini-Golf Anymore: A Theory

I remember when miniature golf was a big deal. EVERYone used to go. Mini golf began sometime between 1910-1916 and seemed to grow in popularity over the years. People from all walks of life of different statuses - rich, poor, in-between - played mini golf, goofy golf, and putt-putt. I used to enjoy the Putt-Putt golf on S. Pennsylvania in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Jackson Northwest too much for Eaton Rapids at home

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 1-8 2021 campaign, the Grayhounds from Eaton Rapids were unable to secure a win in its season opener at home, falling 28-6. The Mounties from Jackson Northwest jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half, before Eaton Rapids responded with points of its own early in the second half.
EATON RAPIDS, MI

