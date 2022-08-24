Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
People march for women’s equality in downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women marched the streets of downtown Lansing protesting their rights with an anti-celebration as their way of recognizing Women’s Equality Day. Protesters like Charlie Nolan, 14, said equality is still a distant goal. “Without getting out and protesting, without getting out speaking your mind nothing’s...
UPMATTERS
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University students return to East Lansing for ‘normal’ year
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing is getting busier as Michigan State University students move back to campus. Some students started moving on Thursday. And things are starting to look a lot more like they did before the pandemic. There is not a mask or social distancing requirement on campus, adding to the excitement of a new school year.
dbusiness.com
Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research
Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
Winner of 10-mile race now ‘inaugurated as Michigander’ in first Crim
FLINT, MI -- The 25-year-old distance runner who won the 10-mile Crim in downtown Flint this morning says he’s now officially a “Michigander.”. Daniel Soto is originally from Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Michigan to run with the Hanson’s Running Team based in Rochester Hills after graduating from the University of Iowa, where he ran track and field.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Things to Do: Check out these u-pick farms in mid-Michigan
Here's a look at two u-pick farms in mid-Michigan that will have your basket full and belly feeling berry good.
Road Made Of Soybeans Is Coming To Clinton County, Michigan
I don't know if asphalt ever had any kind of animal products in them, but if they did, then Clinton County might soon have a Vegan alternative for you to drive on. Some roadways around Fowler will soon have Soy-based asphalt in the roads you drive on. HOW can you...
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Suspected serial killer unmasked with aid of genealogist, MI native
The genealogist who helped unlock a cold case mystery and lock up a suspected serial killer is a Michigan native.
Detroit News
Buss: Despite fight, many in Michigan GOP see unity
Lansing — There was no dancing in Lansing on Saturday. Unlike the Democratic convention last week, where Attorney General Dana Nessel led the crowd in a boogie, Michigan Republicans started their gathering with a fight. The convention began with a battle over which slate of delegates — grassroots or...
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
46 Local Fall Activities: West Michigan’s Best Bucket List
Fall in West Michigan might just be my favorite season, and that is saying a lot after coming off of summer in the Mitten State. But there is something magical about the cool air, changing colors, shorter days, and the oh-so-good food this time of year (fresh cider and homemade donuts, please).
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
Why Michiganders Don’t Play Mini-Golf Anymore: A Theory
I remember when miniature golf was a big deal. EVERYone used to go. Mini golf began sometime between 1910-1916 and seemed to grow in popularity over the years. People from all walks of life of different statuses - rich, poor, in-between - played mini golf, goofy golf, and putt-putt. I used to enjoy the Putt-Putt golf on S. Pennsylvania in Lansing.
WILX-TV
Jackson Northwest too much for Eaton Rapids at home
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 1-8 2021 campaign, the Grayhounds from Eaton Rapids were unable to secure a win in its season opener at home, falling 28-6. The Mounties from Jackson Northwest jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half, before Eaton Rapids responded with points of its own early in the second half.
Detroit News
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for lieutenant governor at occasionally combative convention
Lansing — Michigan Republicans officially set their ticket of candidates for November at an occasionally combative convention Saturday in downtown Lansing, where former state Rep. Shane Hernandez was selected as the party's nominee for lieutenant governor. The gathering began with boos against Chairman Ron Weiser and a two-hour fight...
