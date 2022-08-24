Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Seen With Female Companion In NYC For 77th Birthday
Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was celebrating his birthday in New York City last night, the first since his retirement. McMahon, who turned 77 last night, announced his retirement in July, a month after stepping down as CEO and Chairman of WWE. The billionaire is the ongoing subject of an...
Mysterio & Mizanin Families Set For Episode Of Celebrity Family Feud
ABC has announced that the Mystero Family will be taking on The Miz Family on Celebrity Family Feud. The two families will compete on the show on an episode that airs on August 28 at 8 PM EST. The Mysterios will be made up of Rey, Dominik, Angie Gutierrez, Aalyah...
INSANE VIDEO: Darby Allin Jumps His Own House In A Jeep
Darby Allin is still insane, but you already knew that!. In his latest stunt, the AEW wrestler jumped over the top of his house in a Jeep. The video, which you can see below, is just insane. Allin gets into a jeep and races over a large dirt ramp to barely make the jump over his home. He winds up landing in a set of trailers.
Watch: John Cena Comforts Child Who Loses Their Cool Meeting Him
WWE Superstar John Cena has proven his good-guy personality isn’t just for the cameras while meeting a pair of young fans this week. In a video that went viral online, Cena can be seen in a store and was approached by two young fans. When one was emotionally overwhelmed...
