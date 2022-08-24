Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Town of Marion distributes 200 school supply bags ahead of school year
MARION, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Marion hosted a ‘Back-to-School Supply’ event Saturday morning, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Marion Fire Station located on 102 Gayle Street. The free school supply bags were for students entering grades Pre-K through 12 and who resided in Marion or surrounding communities.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Scriber, Mayfield, others want city officials back at table in emergency and rescue talks
During Friday afternoon’s Lincoln Parish Policy Jury Ambulance Committee meeting, there was a push by a couple of police jury members in attendance as well as some committee members for the City of Ruston to be invited back into the discussion. Almost two months ago the LPPJ voted 6-3...
Dozens of residents were affected by large flooding in east Ouachita Parish
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the last couple of days Double K Estates community has been experiencing a large amount of flooding here in the area. I spoke with a local resident who says this is not the first time they are experiencing this issue and that it is getting out of control. The […]
Flooding continues to hit communities across Northeast Louisiana
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The heavy rain fall over the past week has caused major flooding in some areas of the Arklamiss, especially the Sterlington area. Well we were hopeful we would get rain and then we started losing our crops and our pecans have fallen off so I was doing a little rain dance […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
Elementary school principal is hamming it up
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At Cypress Springs Elementary in Ruston, students filed into the gym for a surprise assembly. They had no idea that their principal Mary Wilkes Kilgore would be fulfilling a promise she made last year, and neither did Superintendent Ricky Durrett. “I knew they were doing it...
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish Schools Closing Early Aug. 26
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Due to a City of Bastrop boil advisory, all Morehouse Parish Schools (Bastrop High School, Morehouse Magnet, Morehouse Elementary, and Delta Elementary) will be dismissing early at 9 am today, August 26, 2022. In a Facebook post, the School District says the closure is for the...
KNOE TV8
8 projects to reduce flooding in Northeast Louisiana set to get funding
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eight projects in Northeast Louisiana are set to receive funding to reduce flooding. They include three projects in Farmerville. Hodge, Jonesboro, Monroe, West Monroe, and Franklin Parish each received one. “We have eight projects that could possibly come to fruition and just provide better drainage in...
Ouachita Green and Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union to host Fall Family Fun Night on October 29th at Kiroli Park
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 29, 2022, Ouachita Green and Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union will host a Fall Family Fun Night at Kiroli Park located 820 Kiroli Road in West Monroe, La. The event will take place from 4 PM to 9 PM. Gates will open at 3 PM. There will be […]
RELATED PEOPLE
KNOE TV8
3 students accused of bringing guns to West Carroll campus
WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say three juveniles arrested this week in West Carroll Parish are accused of bringing guns on campus. According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 22, 2022. The agency’s public information officer said the arrestees were students...
KNOE TV8
After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. - Monroe police left the scene without any explanation at around 5:45 p.m. We are reaching out to them to find out what happened. Return here for further updates as we learn new information. MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence in a Monroe...
kalb.com
Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Lexi Birmingham Says Goodbye to the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is the last day meteorologist Lexi Birmingham will be with the KTVE/KARD family during the morning shows; however, no matter where she goes, Lexi will always be part of our family. We would like to thank Lexi for all she has done for the past three years and we […]
Bayou Jamb Finale: Ruston stuns West Monroe 27-6; plus more scores and highlights
It was a weekend to remember in Ruston. Bayou Jamb has come and passed, but the bragging rights that were won – for now, will last for awhile. In the Bayou Jamb finale, Ruston defeats West Monroe 27-6. In earlier action, Red River tops Lincoln Prep, 14-0. Evangel defeats Cedar Creek by a 14-0 margin […]
Louisiana man allegedly shoots girlfriend and leaves her at the emergency room; arrested
On August 24, 2022, the Ruston Police Department was dispatched to the Nothern Louisiana Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim. As officers arrived at the medical center, they found Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
3 Louisiana high school students accused of bringing gun to campus; arrested by deputies
Students from Forest High School arrested for bringing gun to school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road Closure: LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near Sterlington is temporarily closed due to high water
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near the Town of Sterling is closed due to high water after heavy rainfall in the area. The closure is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
SCHOOL CLOSURE: Franklin Parish school system announces closure due to road blocks and high waters
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, the Franklin Parish school system will be closed due to excessive road closures and high waters from the rainfall. As always, we will continue to provide updates on any further school closures at myarklamiss.com.
Monroe woman arrested; allegedly pointed gun at victim inside Church’s Chicken
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 26, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a call of a woman with a gun inside of Church’s Chicken at 1613 Arizona Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the suspect, 30-year-old Yamecho Deshae Williams. […]
KNOE TV8
West Monroe pair accused of selling pills laced with fentanyl
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two West Monroe people have been accused of possessing and distributing counterfeit pills that were discovered to contain fentanyl, affidavit records say. The Metro Narcotics Unit says they began an investigation on Aug. 8, 2022, into Markecia Modicue and Kenzie Davis selling counterfeit oxycodone pills....
Comments / 0