ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Town of Marion distributes 200 school supply bags ahead of school year

MARION, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Marion hosted a ‘Back-to-School Supply’ event Saturday morning, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Marion Fire Station located on 102 Gayle Street. The free school supply bags were for students entering grades Pre-K through 12 and who resided in Marion or surrounding communities.
MARION, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
Ouachita Parish, LA
Society
KNOE TV8

Elementary school principal is hamming it up

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At Cypress Springs Elementary in Ruston, students filed into the gym for a surprise assembly. They had no idea that their principal Mary Wilkes Kilgore would be fulfilling a promise she made last year, and neither did Superintendent Ricky Durrett. “I knew they were doing it...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish Schools Closing Early Aug. 26

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Due to a City of Bastrop boil advisory, all Morehouse Parish Schools (Bastrop High School, Morehouse Magnet, Morehouse Elementary, and Delta Elementary) will be dismissing early at 9 am today, August 26, 2022. In a Facebook post, the School District says the closure is for the...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

8 projects to reduce flooding in Northeast Louisiana set to get funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eight projects in Northeast Louisiana are set to receive funding to reduce flooding. They include three projects in Farmerville. Hodge, Jonesboro, Monroe, West Monroe, and Franklin Parish each received one. “We have eight projects that could possibly come to fruition and just provide better drainage in...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Valentine
KNOE TV8

3 students accused of bringing guns to West Carroll campus

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say three juveniles arrested this week in West Carroll Parish are accused of bringing guns on campus. According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 22, 2022. The agency’s public information officer said the arrestees were students...
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
GRANT PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Seniors#Consumer Price Index#Charity#Ouachita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KNOE TV8

West Monroe pair accused of selling pills laced with fentanyl

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two West Monroe people have been accused of possessing and distributing counterfeit pills that were discovered to contain fentanyl, affidavit records say. The Metro Narcotics Unit says they began an investigation on Aug. 8, 2022, into Markecia Modicue and Kenzie Davis selling counterfeit oxycodone pills....
WEST MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy