Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
Monroe woman arrested; allegedly pointed gun at victim inside Church’s Chicken
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 26, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a call of a woman with a gun inside of Church’s Chicken at 1613 Arizona Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the suspect, 30-year-old Yamecho Deshae Williams. […]
Scriber, Mayfield, others want city officials back at table in emergency and rescue talks
During Friday afternoon’s Lincoln Parish Policy Jury Ambulance Committee meeting, there was a push by a couple of police jury members in attendance as well as some committee members for the City of Ruston to be invited back into the discussion. Almost two months ago the LPPJ voted 6-3...
Louisiana man allegedly shoots girlfriend and leaves her at the emergency room; arrested
On August 24, 2022, the Ruston Police Department was dispatched to the Nothern Louisiana Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim. As officers arrived at the medical center, they found Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
Man arrested after evening shooting leaves Ruston woman shot in the head
Ruston, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Lee Crew of Ruston after he allegedly shot a woman in the head on August 24. LPSO says Lekeesha Thurman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dropped off at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
3 students accused of bringing guns to West Carroll campus
WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say three juveniles arrested this week in West Carroll Parish are accused of bringing guns on campus. According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 22, 2022. The agency’s public information officer said the arrestees were students...
West Monroe man and 17-year-old juvenile arrested for recent home burglary, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a recent residential burglary on Cherokee Drive in West Monroe, La. and it led to the arrest of one adult and a 17-year-old juvenile. According to deputies, Bennie T. Winder was charged with Simple Burglary, […]
Evening shooting leaves Ruston woman severely injured
The Ruston Police Department responded to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center Wednesday in reference to a shooting victim requesting medical attention. Upon arrival, officers find Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Thurman had been driven to the hospital and left in the emergency room. It was...
2 arrested after Monroe officer spots man with gun on South 3rd Street
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they arrested three people on Aug. 24, 2022, in connection with weapons and drug charges, along with some outstanding warrants. One of those arrests happened after an officer spotted a man with a semi-automatic gun near a house in the 1100...
Dozens of residents were affected by large flooding in east Ouachita Parish
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the last couple of days Double K Estates community has been experiencing a large amount of flooding here in the area. I spoke with a local resident who says this is not the first time they are experiencing this issue and that it is getting out of control. The […]
Monroe man refusing eviction lands him behind bars, police find 9 dead chickens in his back yard
On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 8:30 AM, authorities made contact with 32-year-old John Robert Badger on the 100 block of Pecan Lake Estates Road in regards to a disturbance.
Sterlington PD urges residents to lock car doors, 8 vehicle burglaries in two months
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department is urging residents to lock their car doors. In the last two months, Sterlington had eight burglaries. Chief of Police Barry Bonner says owners of vehicles can protect their cars from burglars by simply remembering to lock their vehicles. Chief Bonner says...
Authorities arrest two other suspects in the Highway 165 South shooting
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement has identified two other suspects in the August 22, 2022, shooting that left a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, 20-year-old Kaleb Rayburn, Caleb Antley, and 40-year-old John Stephenson allegedly shot approximately 18 to 20 rounds at the […]
West Monroe man and woman arrested; allegedly sold fake narcotics to undercover agents
On August 8, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit began an investigation on 25-year-old Markecia Modicue and 37-year-old Kenzie Davis for allegedly selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills that were later determined to contain Fentanyl.
Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for drug offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, Monroe Police observed a 2008 Dodge traveling south on the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue through a school zone. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and smelled a marijuana […]
NBC 10 News Today: Ouachita Parish Fire Department to host Recruitment Event on Thursday, August 25th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department will host a recruitment event at 1000 Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La. The event will take place at 6 PM. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
Monroe bail bond employee arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a bail bonds employee after a Monday night shooting. A police spokesperson says the shooting victim was found on Highway 165 south of Interstate 20 around 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022. Police say bail bonds employees opened fire on the man, who was trying to get away. The man survived and bail bonds employee Caleb Antley was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted manslaughter.
West Monroe and Ruston face off in Bayou Jamb finale
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston claimed victory over its district rival West Monroe in the Bayou Jamb primetime game. The Bearcats forced four turnovers from the Rebels in route to a 27-6 win. Ruston welcomes Warren Easton next Friday for its regular season opener, while West Monroe hosts reigning 3A State Champions Sterlington.
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Lexi Birmingham Says Goodbye to the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is the last day meteorologist Lexi Birmingham will be with the KTVE/KARD family during the morning shows; however, no matter where she goes, Lexi will always be part of our family. We would like to thank Lexi for all she has done for the past three years and we […]
Road Closure: LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near Sterlington is temporarily closed due to high water
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near the Town of Sterling is closed due to high water after heavy rainfall in the area. The closure is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
