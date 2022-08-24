Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Thing on Uber Eats in Glendale right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
Related
Transient causes tens of thousands in damage to Mid-City neighborhood, leaving Angelenos on edge
Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood are angry and fearful as a transient has repeatedly vandalized the area in recent weeks, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. “I want to be safe in my own house, but I don’t feel safe going outside in the middle of the night because I know he’s roaming […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Stolen Car Recovered By Santa Clarita Deputies
A car was reportedly stolen and recovered by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies within hours Friday night. At around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, deputies responded to reports of a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Lieutenant O’Neal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Hundreds participate in city shredding event
A long line of cars stretched from the lower parking lot of The Centre as residents waited to drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded at the city of Santa Clarita’s document shredding event held on Saturday. So many people showed up to the event...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale road construction updates [Aug. 29 – Sept. 4]
ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 29 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Students At LA High School Give Santa Clarita Teacher Car For Commute
A Santa Clarita teacher was gifted a car from his students, who attend a private school in Los Angeles. Julio Castro, a Santa Clarita resident who teaches math at Yula High School Boys Division in Pico-Robertson, was gifted a new car from his students on Thursday, according to a story from ABC7.
signalscv.com
Stevenson Ranch residents seek one last appeal against wireless tower
Group says tower could negatively impact health, property value of community. A proposed new AT&T wireless communication facility in the Stevenson Ranch has caused an uproar among residents, who now have one more opportunity to appeal the project with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors before Aug. 31. The...
msn.com
Gov. Newsom hails effort to clear highway homeless camps. Here’s what he calls a success
Caltrans has removed 1,213 tons of trash — enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools — while clearing hundreds of homeless encampments in the past year, an achievement hailed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom despite ongoing criticism of the highway program. In total, Caltrans has cleared 1,262...
CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved an amendment to the California Constitution intended, in part, to assist older residents 55 and over who downsize or move and face getting stuck with a huge property tax bill. Under Proposition 13, property taxes are based on the fair market value of a house when it changes hands, […] The post CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office appeared first on The Malibu Times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Steals Victim’s Phone After Hit-And-Run In Santa Clarita
A driver stole a victim’s phone after a hit-and-run in Santa Clarita Thursday. At around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, according to Sergeant Gillespie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There...
theavtimes.com
Man assaulted with a stick in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man was assaulted early Friday morning in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
signalscv.com
How Can I Help? Volunteering in the SCV
After more than two years of a pandemic no one saw coming most people are feeling a renewed sense of gratitude. One way to express that gratitude is to join the legion of volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley who work to make the lives of their friends and neighbors better.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Moves to One Day Watering Schedule
On August 15, Pasadena City Council approved new water restrictions that will limit outdoor irrigation. Beginning September 1, 2022, outdoor watering is limited to one day per week to further stretch critical water supplies during this unprecedented drought. For customers who have even-numbered street addresses, watering is on Mondays only....
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
pacbiztimes.com
State funds more than 100 units in Ventura County with anti-homelessness grants
New funding from Sacramento will help convert a motel in Thousand Oaks to housing for homeless people and buildings at Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families to housing for at-risk former foster youth, adding more than 100 units of supportive housing in Ventura County. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $694...
signalscv.com
Food for Fines: Donate necessities to clear library fines
The Santa Clarita Public Library will be partnering with local organizations to provide necessities for those in need throughout the valley with Food for Fines, Sept. 1-30. All three library branches in the city will be accepting donations in the forms of non-perishable food items and toiletries. In exchange for the donations, the libraries will waive existing library fees for library cardholders.
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputy Reported Missing After Stevenson Ranch Crash
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy went missing following a Stevenson Ranch Crash Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller stated seeing a LASD vehicle crashed into the brush alongside Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch, said Sgt. Magos, with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
theavtimes.com
Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location
PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced. The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West. In-person hiring...
Santa Clarita Radio
Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries
No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Person Hit by Freight Train and Killed in Palmdale Area
A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday in Palmdale.
Comments / 1