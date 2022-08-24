ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Stolen Car Recovered By Santa Clarita Deputies

A car was reportedly stolen and recovered by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies within hours Friday night. At around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, deputies responded to reports of a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Lieutenant O’Neal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Hundreds participate in city shredding event

A long line of cars stretched from the lower parking lot of The Centre as residents waited to drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded at the city of Santa Clarita’s document shredding event held on Saturday. So many people showed up to the event...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale road construction updates [Aug. 29 – Sept. 4]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 29 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
The Malibu Times

CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office

On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved an amendment to the California Constitution intended, in part, to assist older residents 55 and over who downsize or move and face getting stuck with a huge property tax bill.  Under Proposition 13, property taxes are based on the fair market value of a house when it changes hands, […] The post CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Driver Steals Victim’s Phone After Hit-And-Run In Santa Clarita

A driver stole a victim’s phone after a hit-and-run in Santa Clarita Thursday. At around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, according to Sergeant Gillespie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Man assaulted with a stick in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was assaulted early Friday morning in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

How Can I Help? Volunteering in the SCV

After more than two years of a pandemic no one saw coming most people are feeling a renewed sense of gratitude. One way to express that gratitude is to join the legion of volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley who work to make the lives of their friends and neighbors better.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Moves to One Day Watering Schedule

On August 15, Pasadena City Council approved new water restrictions that will limit outdoor irrigation. Beginning September 1, 2022, outdoor watering is limited to one day per week to further stretch critical water supplies during this unprecedented drought. For customers who have even-numbered street addresses, watering is on Mondays only....
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Food for Fines: Donate necessities to clear library fines

The Santa Clarita Public Library will be partnering with local organizations to provide necessities for those in need throughout the valley with Food for Fines, Sept. 1-30. All three library branches in the city will be accepting donations in the forms of non-perishable food items and toiletries. In exchange for the donations, the libraries will waive existing library fees for library cardholders.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputy Reported Missing After Stevenson Ranch Crash

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy went missing following a Stevenson Ranch Crash Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller stated seeing a LASD vehicle crashed into the brush alongside Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch, said Sgt. Magos, with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
theavtimes.com

Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location

PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced. The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West. In-person hiring...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries

No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

