Vail, CO

Vail Daily

As more sanitation districts test wastewater for COVID-19, questions remain on interpreting the data

Consistent, widespread testing of the community’s wastewater for COVID-19 has been long-awaited as traditional, public-health metrics have struggled to fully capture the spread of the virus in the community’s transient population. Now, sanitation districts throughout the valley are participating in a state-sponsored tracking program, but local, public-health officials are grappling with interpreting the relative highs and lows and how they compare to the picture captured by other metrics.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Two Summit County waitresses buy pizza shop in Silverthorne

Scott Nyer, a local Doordash driver and a previous frequenter of the Summit County restaurant business, calls Edith Pech and Lillian Gaspar’s story “the American dream.”. Gaspar, 32, and Pech, 30, bought Nick n’ Willy’s Pizza in Silverthorne outright in July, with no bank loans. Both of them cried tears of happiness as they signed the papers.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Town of Breckenridge and Summit County buy old hotel, team up to create more workforce housing

Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge recently purchased the site of another hotel to convert into locals workforce housing. The LOGE Hotel, built in 1961, is located outside of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County. It has 38 bedrooms and was bought for $6 million, a purchase evenly split between the county and the town of Breckenridge, according to a news release.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Time Machine: 50 years ago, First Lady of Nebraska visits Vail on a fishing trip

Rideshare service Lyft announced it had started operations in the Vail area, the Vail Daily reported. “Gabe Cohen, Lyft’s general manager for the Rocky Mountain region, said the August launch was successful for both riders and drivers,” the Vail Daily reported. “The company doesn’t disclose its driver numbers, but Cohen said the service has ‘the right number’ of drivers right now.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Pioneer Weekend could draw a big crowd to town

After a couple of pandemic-forced years off, the Vail Pioneers Weekend returns this year. The events are scaled back a bit, but interest is still high. Organizer Packy Walker has been running the event, held every few years, since the 1990s. This year’s event sounds like it’s going to be a hit. Walker said as of Thursday he’s seen more than 1,500 RSVPs.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen unicyclist left his mark on famed Iron Horse Bicycle Classic

It’s only fitting that Aspen’s Mike “Pinto” Tierney is going out “No. 1” in the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic. Not “No. 1” as in the fastest in the famed race and recreational ride between Durango and Silverton. Nor did he log the most years riding in the event, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year on Memorial Day Weekend.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Roundup River Ranch raises $1.4 million at annual fundraiser

Roundup River Ranch raised $1.4 million at it’s successful annual fundraiser, A Grateful Harvest, on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the campsite in Gypsum. This event raises vital funds for Roundup River Ranch and the programming it provides to thousands of children living with serious illnesses and their families. Roundup RiverRanch is the only medically supported camp in Colorado that provides comprehensive programming for children with serious illnesses and their families at zero cost.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big

Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from. Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

A new approach to supporting the homeless in Eagle County

Homelessness has long been an underdefined and underserved issue in Eagle County, but that is beginning to change. Up until this year, the county’s ability to identify and support the local homeless population has been limited to the work of individual nonprofits and the sheriff’s office, but new funding opportunities have enabled the development of the county’s first organized program for homelessness services.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Russ Forrest, Vail’s new town manager, had sights set on return

Russ Forrest is returning to Vail. The Vail Town Council Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a contract for Forrest to take the town manager’s job. Council members Pete Seibert and Jen Mason were absent for the vote, with Mayor Kim Langmaid and council members Travis Coggin, Barry Davis, Jonathan Staufer and Kevin Foley voting to approve the contract.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County adds new features to Freedom Park playground design

Two additional structures have been added to the Freedom Park Playground renovation design in response to requests from a recent public comment survey. Eagle County first announced the half-million dollar overhaul of the playground in July, explaining that the 16-year-old wooden structures were decaying and posing a safety hazard to users. The new design would replace the old structures with more weather-resistant materials and include new features, as well as increased ADA accessibility.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
estesparknews.com

14th Annual Handmade In Colorado Expo In Bond Park

The 14th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo takes place in downtown Bond Park, August 26, 27 & 28, and is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide...
COLORADO STATE
