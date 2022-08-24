Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
As more sanitation districts test wastewater for COVID-19, questions remain on interpreting the data
Consistent, widespread testing of the community’s wastewater for COVID-19 has been long-awaited as traditional, public-health metrics have struggled to fully capture the spread of the virus in the community’s transient population. Now, sanitation districts throughout the valley are participating in a state-sponsored tracking program, but local, public-health officials are grappling with interpreting the relative highs and lows and how they compare to the picture captured by other metrics.
Summit Daily News
Two Summit County waitresses buy pizza shop in Silverthorne
Scott Nyer, a local Doordash driver and a previous frequenter of the Summit County restaurant business, calls Edith Pech and Lillian Gaspar’s story “the American dream.”. Gaspar, 32, and Pech, 30, bought Nick n’ Willy’s Pizza in Silverthorne outright in July, with no bank loans. Both of them cried tears of happiness as they signed the papers.
Luxury homebuyers seek to make the Vail Valley their permanent vacation destination
Summertime in the Vail Valley’s resort community is full of sunshine, fresh, fragrant mountain air, and plenty of real estate opportunities for those who wish to call this high-altitude haven home. A shift in the market may bring about new opportunities for those looking to buy their own mountain abode or sell a luxury listing this year.
Summit Daily News
Town of Breckenridge and Summit County buy old hotel, team up to create more workforce housing
Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge recently purchased the site of another hotel to convert into locals workforce housing. The LOGE Hotel, built in 1961, is located outside of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County. It has 38 bedrooms and was bought for $6 million, a purchase evenly split between the county and the town of Breckenridge, according to a news release.
Time Machine: 50 years ago, First Lady of Nebraska visits Vail on a fishing trip
Rideshare service Lyft announced it had started operations in the Vail area, the Vail Daily reported. “Gabe Cohen, Lyft’s general manager for the Rocky Mountain region, said the August launch was successful for both riders and drivers,” the Vail Daily reported. “The company doesn’t disclose its driver numbers, but Cohen said the service has ‘the right number’ of drivers right now.”
Vail Pioneer Weekend could draw a big crowd to town
After a couple of pandemic-forced years off, the Vail Pioneers Weekend returns this year. The events are scaled back a bit, but interest is still high. Organizer Packy Walker has been running the event, held every few years, since the 1990s. This year’s event sounds like it’s going to be a hit. Walker said as of Thursday he’s seen more than 1,500 RSVPs.
Summit Daily News
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
EAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny...
Mountain Youth offers ease of use navigating Healthy Kids Colorado survey results with local dashboard
The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) is an important tool for educators, nonprofit leaders, policymakers and community program providers to truly understand issues facing young people and exploring how we can work together to help them learn and thrive. The survey invites youth to share their feelings and experiences anonymously...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen unicyclist left his mark on famed Iron Horse Bicycle Classic
It’s only fitting that Aspen’s Mike “Pinto” Tierney is going out “No. 1” in the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic. Not “No. 1” as in the fastest in the famed race and recreational ride between Durango and Silverton. Nor did he log the most years riding in the event, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year on Memorial Day Weekend.
Help build home libraries for Eagle County children with The Bookworm
The Bookworm of Edwards is not only a community-favorite spot for new books, gifts, coffee, and crepes, it is also a business that is invested in local children and raising literacy scores across the valley. Community support is essential to accomplishing this mission. One of the main ways that The...
Roundup River Ranch raises $1.4 million at annual fundraiser
Roundup River Ranch raised $1.4 million at it’s successful annual fundraiser, A Grateful Harvest, on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the campsite in Gypsum. This event raises vital funds for Roundup River Ranch and the programming it provides to thousands of children living with serious illnesses and their families. Roundup RiverRanch is the only medically supported camp in Colorado that provides comprehensive programming for children with serious illnesses and their families at zero cost.
Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big
Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from. Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Summit County second-home owners expect struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
A new approach to supporting the homeless in Eagle County
Homelessness has long been an underdefined and underserved issue in Eagle County, but that is beginning to change. Up until this year, the county’s ability to identify and support the local homeless population has been limited to the work of individual nonprofits and the sheriff’s office, but new funding opportunities have enabled the development of the county’s first organized program for homelessness services.
Russ Forrest, Vail’s new town manager, had sights set on return
Russ Forrest is returning to Vail. The Vail Town Council Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a contract for Forrest to take the town manager’s job. Council members Pete Seibert and Jen Mason were absent for the vote, with Mayor Kim Langmaid and council members Travis Coggin, Barry Davis, Jonathan Staufer and Kevin Foley voting to approve the contract.
Letter to Biden from Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis and Neguse urges ‘Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument’ creation
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse, sent a letter to President Biden on Friday, urging the president to create a new national monument at Camp Hale. National monuments can be created by presidential decree as a result of the Antiquities...
Eagle County adds new features to Freedom Park playground design
Two additional structures have been added to the Freedom Park Playground renovation design in response to requests from a recent public comment survey. Eagle County first announced the half-million dollar overhaul of the playground in July, explaining that the 16-year-old wooden structures were decaying and posing a safety hazard to users. The new design would replace the old structures with more weather-resistant materials and include new features, as well as increased ADA accessibility.
Colorado filmmaker screening award-winning film on 10th Mountain Division
VAIL, Colo. — At the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail, professional skier and filmmaker Chris Anthony says there are a lot of stories about the famous 10th Mountain Division, but in a new documentary he’s diving into some untold stories most have never heard of. “I figured I...
Vail Jazz Workshop Alumnus Patrick Bartley: Carrying the gift that keeps on giving
IF YOU GO… What: Live music by Vail Jazz Workshop Alumni Where: The Jazz Tent at the Arrabelle and the Hythe Grand Ballroom in Lionshead When: Sept. 1 & 3 as Sextet, Sept. 2-5 in various ensembles Cost: Individual/multi-session ticket prices vary More Info: Visit VailJazz.org/vail-jazz-party. Editor’s Note: Over...
estesparknews.com
14th Annual Handmade In Colorado Expo In Bond Park
The 14th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo takes place in downtown Bond Park, August 26, 27 & 28, and is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide...
Vail Daily
