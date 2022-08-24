ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Lake City teen shot in head

A 19-year-old male received a gunshot wound to the head along SE Putnam Street in Lake City on Friday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded at 5 p.m. to the report of a person shot and located the injured teenager. The victim was alert...
LAKE CITY, FL
Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to a report of gunfire last night, Aug. 24th, on SE Putnam St. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says when officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with the victim who stated their vehicle had been shot. The vehicle as parked in...
LAKE CITY, FL
One person shot on North Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
No one hurt after shots are fired in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers are investigating gunfire that hit a vehicle on Thursday night. Officers went to the scene at SE Putnam Street around midnight on Thursday after reports of gunfire. The officers spoke with the victim who said that their vehicle was shot at.
LAKE CITY, FL
Second person arrested in connection to murder of woman found in San Marco lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents. Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No good deed goes unpunished. A man, who was asked to leave a college campus building, was spotted minutes later vandalizing a patrol car. Santa Fe Police Department officials say a patrol vehicle outside Blount Hall was vandalized with red spray paint on Friday afternoon. They...
SANTA FE, FL
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
VALDOSTA, GA
Downtown East labeled a 'public nuisance' after 7 felony arrests on property in six months

The embattled apartment complex Downtown East Apartments has been labeled a public nuisance by the Jacksonville Public Nuisance Abatement Board. In addition, complex owner Ravi Katta was charged $8,265 in fees by the board, to reimburse the city for the work employees did to prepare for the case presented publicly on Thursday. The complex was formerly known as Franklin Arms.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

