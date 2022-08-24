Read full article on original website
Lake City teen shot in head
A 19-year-old male received a gunshot wound to the head along SE Putnam Street in Lake City on Friday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded at 5 p.m. to the report of a person shot and located the injured teenager. The victim was alert...
Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
Lake City teenager missing, police asking for help
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 16-year-old is missing from Lake City as of Saturday afternoon. Lake City Police are asking for help finding Abigail Law, who they say left 439 Southwest Michigan Street at 1 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black...
20-year-old on probation charged with possession of firearm and drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ajaquan Malik Walker, 20, was arrested early this morning in Linton Oaks for possession of a firearm and drugs; he was on probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in connection with a shooting at Pavilion on 62nd in February.
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Lake City
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to a report of gunfire last night, Aug. 24th, on SE Putnam St. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says when officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with the victim who stated their vehicle had been shot. The vehicle as parked in...
Lake City couple charged after allegedly harboring missing teenager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Lake City couple has been charged after allegedly harboring a missing teenager, even after deputies came to their home several homes. James Kite, 39 and Robin Kite, 39, were charged with depriving custody of a minor child. According to a report from the Columbia County...
One person shot on North Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
Gainesville man sentenced to 364 days for reckless driving with serious injury and possession of firearm by a convicted felon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lorne Rush Nero, 28, was sentenced yesterday to 364 days in the Alachua County Jail and paid $30,000 restitution to the victim in a crash in which he was charged with reckless driving. Nero was arrested in July after a sworn complaint was filed regarding an...
Second person arrested in connection to murder of woman found in San Marco lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents. Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.
Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No good deed goes unpunished. A man, who was asked to leave a college campus building, was spotted minutes later vandalizing a patrol car. Santa Fe Police Department officials say a patrol vehicle outside Blount Hall was vandalized with red spray paint on Friday afternoon. They...
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
Two morning shootings under investigation in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fl — A man in his early 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a Friday morning shooting in the Biltmore neighborhood. Jacksonville police say a the man walked up to a house on Shannon Avenue and knocked on the door to ask for help because he had just been shot.
Pedestrian involved crash in Nassau County leaves one dead and one critically injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning, a white Honda Pilot struck two pedestrians and a stopped grey Toyota on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. One pedestrian died at the...
Downtown East labeled a 'public nuisance' after 7 felony arrests on property in six months
The embattled apartment complex Downtown East Apartments has been labeled a public nuisance by the Jacksonville Public Nuisance Abatement Board. In addition, complex owner Ravi Katta was charged $8,265 in fees by the board, to reimburse the city for the work employees did to prepare for the case presented publicly on Thursday. The complex was formerly known as Franklin Arms.
‘I’m very sad for the family’: Residents react to a toddler shooting himself while playing with a gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unidentified 3-year-old boy was killed at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community after shooting himself with a gun in the home. The Gainesville Police Department said the toddler was playing with a loaded gun found inside of the home when it went off. The gun had been inside an unlocked gun case.
Couple accused of hiding missing Columbia County teen in their home arrested on custody interference
A couple is facing charges after deputies say they hid a missing Columbia County 17-year-old girl in their home. Action News Jax first told you when Dalia Martinez-Lopez was reported missing last week. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Detectives now say she was at a friend’s house.
