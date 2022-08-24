JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents. Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

