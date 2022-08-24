ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

People march for women’s equality in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women marched the streets of downtown Lansing protesting their rights with an anti-celebration as their way of recognizing Women’s Equality Day. Protesters like Charlie Nolan, 14, said equality is still a distant goal. “Without getting out and protesting, without getting out speaking your mind nothing’s...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University students return to East Lansing for ‘normal’ year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing is getting busier as Michigan State University students move back to campus. Some students started moving on Thursday. And things are starting to look a lot more like they did before the pandemic. There is not a mask or social distancing requirement on campus, adding to the excitement of a new school year.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lansing. Lansing Police were called to South Washington Street near the Capital City Apartments just before 11:30pm. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. The Lansing Fire Department...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Northwest too much for Eaton Rapids at home

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 1-8 2021 campaign, the Grayhounds from Eaton Rapids were unable to secure a win in its season opener at home, falling 28-6. The Mounties from Jackson Northwest jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half, before Eaton Rapids responded with points of its own early in the second half.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Chipotle store workers unionize - a 1st for chain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a sign the union movement may be changing here in Michigan. Workers at Chipotle on West Saginaw in Delta Township have become the first to form a union. Only 1% of workers at food and drinking outlets were members of unions in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Pewamo Westphalia Pirates fall to tough Redford Union Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo Westphalia Pirates are always tough to beat; head coach Jeremy Miller has worked hard to mold his program into a perennial contender. They met their match to open the season as Redford Union held P-W to just 6 points and won 26-6. The Pirates...
PEWAMO, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic Alert: 2 ramps to I-94 in Jackson closed

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A project to rebuild and and widen I-94 closed two entrance ramps in Jackson closed Friday. The Elm Road ramp to eastbound I-94 and the Seymour Road ramp to westbound I-94 have been closed. The work is expected to be completed in October. Drivers are being...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson shooting leaves one dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles Friday night. The 46-year-old woman from Lansing was hit by two cars in the construction zone on Grand River Avenue and the west end of Hamilton Road. The incident took place at 10:37 p.m. on Friday in Meridian Township.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge topples Coldwater 34-7 in season opener

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets finished 6-4 last season, Joe Brya and company will look to improve on that mark this season. They’re off to a good start at 1-0 with a 34-7 win over the Coldwater Cardinals. The Comets led 20-0 at halftime, and...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Sunshine returns before the weekend, dramatic dashcam footage, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews our weekend ahead - the last weekend of August!. Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including how to help local animal shelters, and a gamer favorite raising its price. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff seeks man in Delta Township theft case

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man was involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 10. The theft happened at the same store as an Aug. 19 theft,...
EATON COUNTY, MI

