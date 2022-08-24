Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Pony Express Missions
Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
IGN
Beast Champion Set
This full armor set can only be obtained by defeating Knight Bernahl. If you don't fight him throughout the beginning of the game, he'll eventually invade you in Crumbling Farum Azula. To find him, head to the Beside the Great Bridge site of grace. Once you head up the stairs to the bridge, turn left and head down towards the building at the bottom. Once through and back outside, turn right and take the ladder down. Following this pathway down will lead to him invading you.
IGN
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
IGN
Continue Plus
Continue Plus is a feature that imports certain aspects from an NG+ clear data into a non-NG+ save file. This includes recruited characters, stats, and growth stars among others. It becomes available soon after loading your clear data, and is used primarily to recruit characters without starting more than one New Game Plus playthrough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Mineko's Night Market Trailer
In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
IGN
Deal Alert: Score the New 2022 65″ LG Evo C2 OLED 4K TV for $1796.99
Note this deal expires today, August 26. Woot is offering the lowest price we've seen for the new 2022 LG evo C2 65" 4K OLED Smart TV. This best-in-class TV normally retails for $2499.99. We've seen it for as low as $1996.99, but Woot has it today for only $1796.99 after an extra $100 off instant discount that is applied during checkout. Amazon Prime members get free shipping.
IGN
Lightning Scorpion Charm
The Lightning Scorpion Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can increase damage when worn. A talisman carried by assassins who strike unseen. Patterned on a scorpion freshly shed of its exoskeleton, its claws seizing a heart that sparks with lightning. Raises lightning attack power, but lowers damage negation.
IGN
Pac-Man World Re-Pac
Pac-Man World Re-Pac, the remaster of the 3D platforming game Pac-Man World, is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. The launch trailer showcases Pac-Man's various abilities and the bosses you'll encounter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
IGN
How ‘EarthBound’ Left a Massive Impact on the World of Indie Games
What was once an obscure part of Nintendo history has become one of the most enduring legacies the company has ever produced in video game history. EarthBound on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System has created an entire ecosystem within the indie game industry. Like how Super Mario Bros. popularised the...
IGN
Xbox's Humble Game Pass - Sizzle Reel
Xbox showed off a variety of indie games at Gamescom, and they're all coming day and date to game pass. Between shooters like Prodeus, farming sims like Coral Island, and even rhythm action games like Infinite Guitars, Game Pass has a lot to offer on the indie front.
IGN
Kavanagh County Park Service
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Kavanagh County Park Service, located in Rojas Desert North.
IGN
Crimson Seed Talisman
The Crimson Seed Talisman can be obtained by unlocking an imp seal with a Stonesword Key in the Sainted Hero's Grave, located in the east side of the Altus Plateau on a high platform. The talisman can be found at the start of the mini dungeon.
IGN
Land of Reeds Armor
"Armor made from strips of iron fastened together. Worn by warriors of the Land of Reeds. The Land of Reeds has long been locked in a miserable civil war, during which time it has remained alienated from the cultures of its neighbors. Little wonder that the entire nation has succumbed to blood-soaked madness, or so it is said."
IGN
Why Vikings on Trampolines Took Two Decades to Make
D-Pad Studio is not known for rushing its work. Its second game, 2016’s Owlboy, took the team ten years to make. It was restarted multiple times due to studio concerns about fan expectations in the wake of a new renaissance for Metroidvanias, various life events, and director Simon Stafsnes Andersen’s acknowledged struggles with depression. And now, D-Pad is on the cusp of releasing a game that’s taken them even longer to complete: Vikings on Trampolines, which has been in the works for 20 years.
IGN
Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
IGN
Sea of Trees - Mutated Odur
Sea of Trees - Mutated Odur is the final optional area in the Sea of Trees level. This is a boss battle only level. As his name implies, a mutated version of ringleader Odur who we battled a few levels earlier. He is bigger and badder, but not necessarily harder.
IGN
Ritual Sword Talisman
A talisman patterned after swords used in ritual combat held to honor the Erdtree. Raises attack power when HP is at maximum. The practice had died out by the age of King Consort Radagon, but remains of the arenas where ritual combat took place can still be found in every land.
IGN
Wingsuit Saboteur Missions
The Wingsuit Saboteur Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Wingsuit Saboteur challenges. These challenges will have you jumping out of helicopters to dive between rooftops and destroying satellite dishes with explosive charges - but doing so under strict time limits and fending off security all at once.
IGN
Lies of P
Lies of P: Weapon Mechanics Explained | gamescom 2022. We spoke to the Director of Lies of P, Choi Ji-Won, and he broke down the interesting weapon mechanics in Lies of P for us. From Legion Arms to crazy ranged gadgets, Lies of P provides multiple ways to combat your foes. It’s also an interesting take on the Pinocchio tale, by way of Bloodborne.
Comments / 0