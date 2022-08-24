Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Teases We'll See Even "More Batmans" After Ben Affleck's Return
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa is teasing that we could see more Batmen than we expected to in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. Momoa was on the red carpet to promote the final season of his Apple TV+ sci-fi series See, when he was asked about the recent announcement that Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in Aquaman 2. As a veteran of the DC Films franchise, Momoa didn't let go of any trade secrets, but he was willing to playfully stir the pot, by dropping some pretty wild possibilities for what could happen with Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:
CNBC
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed amid Warner Bros. Discovery slate shuffle
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which was slated for Dec. 21, has been pushed to March 17, 2023. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which was set to debut on that March date is now arriving on Christmas Day in 2023. The release date shifts comes amid a tumultuous time for...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
HBO Max Just Put The Brakes On Another DC Project, But There's Still Hope
Another DC project isn't happening at HBO Max after all, but it could still see the light of day.
Horror Pic ‘The Invitation’ Leads Worst Weekend At This Summer’s Box Office, All Pics Grossing $54M – Sunday Update
SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: After Saturday update The bowels of the summer box office have been reached, with Sony’s new C CinemaScore horror movie The Invitation leading with $7M at 3,114 theaters. Like the late Andy Rooney, I get a lot of mail from sources. But in this instance, it’s about why it’s important to be gentle when covering the box office: We’re still in the pandemic, we’re not back yet, it’s not good for our business to be nasty, blah blah blah. However, simply putting random movies in theaters without any great P&A spend doesn’t do the box office, or exhibitors, any...
IGN
Warner Bros. Discovery May Have Found Its DC Kevin Feige, But Hurdles Reportedly Remain
Warner Bros. Discovery may have found its version of Kevin Feige. THR reports that Dan Lin is in talks to be the new company's DC chief, with far-reaching control over both film and television. In such a role Lin would report directly to WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav, bypassing multiple other division heads.
Cinema Blend
Of Course, Brendan Fraser Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts After Warner Bros. Cancels Batgirl
Following the big shake-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery that led to the cancellation of the highly anticipated Batgirl, fans are showing up to grieve and mourn over what could have been. One thing in particular that people were looking forward to seeing was Brendan Fraser, who was supposed to be the main villain in the DC film. As the actor's big renaissance continues, Fraser's followers are rallying for the movie to be released so they can see him in it.
'Flash' forward? Embattled Ezra Miller reportedly took a meeting with Warner Bros. to discuss the movie's future
After the actor's repeated run-ins with the law, including arrests for harassment, accusations of assault, a burglary charge and more, it's understandable Warner Bros. Discovery is nervous about its $250 million investment in the Ezra Miller-headlined The Flash. Weeks after Batgirl, a much more moderately budgeted film by comparison, was...
IGN
The Death of Superman: DC Revisits the Iconic Crossover 30 Years Later
If you’re a comics fan of a certain age, The Death of Superman remains a watershed moment in fandom. The 1992 storyline that killed the Man of Steel broke sales records and sparked enough mainstream media coverage to fill two Fortresses of Solitude – and one memorable SNL skit. To this day, it remains a flashpoint for discussions about whether ‘events’ are good or bad for the industry.
ComicBook
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
Warner Bros announces major delays for movie slate with Aquaman 2 hit hardest
Warner Bros. has confirmed a swathe of delays for many of its biggest movies, with Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hit the hardest. News broke overnight that the studio would be moving many of its release dates, with both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! sequel, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods shifted back.
Coming soon: $3 movie tickets for one day only
Labor Day weekend is one of the slowest weekends for movie theaters. To spike audience interest, tickets are going to be $3 -- for one day only. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day, The Associated Press reported. National Cinema Day will debut in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens nationwide.
PC Magazine
DCEU Film Marathon: How to Watch the DC Movies in Order
Who's your favorite superhero? Fans of Spider-Man and the Avengers have Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its 30+ films and a dozen series. But if you're a fan of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, they're part of the DC Extended Universe streaming on HBO Max. Beginning with 2013's Man of...
ComicBook
Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films
DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
13 'Twilight' saga stars who have also played Marvel or DC characters
Actors from the popular franchise, like Robert Pattinson and Bryce Dallas Howard, have also starred in comic-book-based films.
