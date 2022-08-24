ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

IGN

Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews

Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Version 3.0 Guide

The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Why Vikings on Trampolines Took Two Decades to Make

D-Pad Studio is not known for rushing its work. Its second game, 2016’s Owlboy, took the team ten years to make. It was restarted multiple times due to studio concerns about fan expectations in the wake of a new renaissance for Metroidvanias, various life events, and director Simon Stafsnes Andersen’s acknowledged struggles with depression. And now, D-Pad is on the cusp of releasing a game that’s taken them even longer to complete: Vikings on Trampolines, which has been in the works for 20 years.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Digimon Survive Wiki Guide

Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox's Humble Game Pass - Sizzle Reel

Xbox showed off a variety of indie games at Gamescom, and they're all coming day and date to game pass. Between shooters like Prodeus, farming sims like Coral Island, and even rhythm action games like Infinite Guitars, Game Pass has a lot to offer on the indie front.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia

Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Top 4 Games We’ve Played So Far at gamescom 2022

We’re at gamescom 2022 and it’s no wonder that the biggest gaming convention in the world has a ton of video games that event attendees can get their hands on. IGN’s Mitchell Saltzman and Brian Altano are here to go over the 4 best games that they’ve played so far at gamescom 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
IGN

Total War Developer Creative Assembly Is Working on a New Action Game

A third-person action game is on the way from Creative Assembly, the developer renowned for its Total War strategy games including Shogun: Total War and the more recent Total War Saga: Troy. Creative Assembly also develops the Games Workshop series Total War: Warhammer - with the most recent Warhammer III...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How ‘EarthBound’ Left a Massive Impact on the World of Indie Games

What was once an obscure part of Nintendo history has become one of the most enduring legacies the company has ever produced in video game history. EarthBound on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System has created an entire ecosystem within the indie game industry. Like how Super Mario Bros. popularised the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Multiplayer Co-Op

Welcome to IGN's guide to Multiplayer Co-Op in Saints Row. In this page, we will show you how to host or join a Co-Op Campaign, how to enter Matchmaking, and walk you through Co-Op Pranking. How to Play Multiplayer Co-Op To start a Co-Op campaign, visit the Saints Row main...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Concealing Veil

The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lies of P

Lies of P: Weapon Mechanics Explained | gamescom 2022. We spoke to the Director of Lies of P, Choi Ji-Won, and he broke down the interesting weapon mechanics in Lies of P for us. From Legion Arms to crazy ranged gadgets, Lies of P provides multiple ways to combat your foes. It’s also an interesting take on the Pinocchio tale, by way of Bloodborne.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Effin' Cray Socks

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Effin' Crazy Socks, located in Rojas Desert South.
APPAREL
IGN

Twisty Creamy

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Twisty Creamy, located in Marina West.
APPAREL
IGN

Take my Ex's Stuff

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Take My Ex's Stuff, located in Marina East.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide

The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

School of Art and Design

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for School of Art and Design, located in Marina West.
EDUCATION
IGN

Dia De Muertos

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Dia De Muertos, located in Mercado.
APPAREL
IGN

Crimson Amber Medallion

The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...

