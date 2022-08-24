ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall Twp. woman reunited with art project she made 7 decades ago

 3 days ago
Mary Gober made a ceramic plate back in 1952 for a senior year school art project.

The plate had been lost until her nephew tracked it down this month on eBay.

Call it a piece of art, or a family heirloom, but to Gober, this ceramic plate was more than a project. It's nostalgia.

"It brings back a lot of memories at art class and the various things that we did," said Gober.

The 88-year-old, who was known as Mary Montagner in high school, graduated from Parkland High School in Allentown.

Her maiden name is what helped Gober's nephew track down the art piece.

"I had a search on for anything that comes up "Montagner," and then something popped up. And I saw this plate, and when I looked at the picture the back side read: 'M. Montagner 1952,'" said Dan Pundra.

"So I took some snapshots of it and sent it to my sister who forwarded it to Jim's older sister, and she confirmed that it was her mom's plate," added Pundra.

The family says the previous owner purchased the plate at an auction in the Poconos. But it's history before that remains a mystery.

Gober says she's now displaying her high school creation front and center in the living room.

Related
WBRE

‘Unity in the Community’ event brings people of Poconos together

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming together as one, that’s the theme of an event taking place in the Poconos. The “Sistahship Network” planned the day-long unity in the community celebration at Dansbury Park. More than 20 vendors and non-profits participated in the event, setting up tents and selling handmade goods. An organizer behind […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Class#Auction#Whitehall Twp#Parkland High School
lehighvalleystyle.com

Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram.
INTERNET
Travel Maven

Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WBRE

West End Food Pantry gives to the community

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local food pantry in the Poconos teamed up with the west end fair association to fight hunger. Firing up the grill to serve those hungry at the west end fair, and those facing food insecurity throughout the community. The West End food pantry has been a resource in the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Triassic Valley Forge Park: Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found There, as Well as Other Pa. Sites

Dinosaur footprint found in rocks onsite at Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2017. Of the remnants of the past that have been unearthed throughout Montgomery County, most residents are understandably familiar with those from the American Revolution. But as Stacker discovered in its state-by-state search for dinosaur fossils, the local turf holds treasures much older than that.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
