Whitehall Twp. woman reunited with art project she made 7 decades ago

Mary Gober made a ceramic plate back in 1952 for a senior year school art project.

The plate had been lost until her nephew tracked it down this month on eBay.

Call it a piece of art, or a family heirloom, but to Gober, this ceramic plate was more than a project. It's nostalgia.

"It brings back a lot of memories at art class and the various things that we did," said Gober.

The 88-year-old, who was known as Mary Montagner in high school, graduated from Parkland High School in Allentown.

Her maiden name is what helped Gober's nephew track down the art piece.

"I had a search on for anything that comes up "Montagner," and then something popped up. And I saw this plate, and when I looked at the picture the back side read: 'M. Montagner 1952,'" said Dan Pundra.

"So I took some snapshots of it and sent it to my sister who forwarded it to Jim's older sister, and she confirmed that it was her mom's plate," added Pundra.

The family says the previous owner purchased the plate at an auction in the Poconos. But it's history before that remains a mystery.

Gober says she's now displaying her high school creation front and center in the living room.