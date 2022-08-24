ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VD1IH_0hU4Qxbm00

MISSOULA - A pair of Seattle residents accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.

A jury convicted Miguel Angel Medina, 62, on Tuesday, Aug. 23 of transportation of illegal aliens following a two-day trial.

Co-defendant Leslie Patricia Rivera, 51 — pleaded guilty to transportation of illegal aliens before the trial began, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Rivera and Medina face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that Rivera and Medina picked up six people allegedly entering the country illegally who had just crossed the international border from Canada near Rexford in Lincoln County, which is not a port of entry.

Rivera and Medina had left Seattle in a rented car the prior day and drove straight through.

A friend of Rivera’s had offered her $3,500 to pick up four people and drive them back to Seattle. At the time of Rivera’s arrest, she had received partial payment. Rivera paid Medina $1,000 to accompany her.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Jan. 19, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was notified of persons potentially attempting to illegally enter the United States.

The agent ultimately stopped an SUV with a Washington license plate on a US Forest Service road.

Rivera was the driver, Medina was the front passenger and six other occupants, who acknowledged being from Mexico and in the country illegally, were in the rear two seats.

All eight suspects were transported to the Eureka Border Patrol Station for processing. The six illegal aliens claimed to have paid from $180 to $7,324 to be smuggled into the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Comments / 14

Jenna Tolls
3d ago

everyone take a trip the Hermiston Oregon and you'll see what's really happening . Its downright scary . It's almost like Tijuana there , guys on the streets selling worthless junk and all , go see for yourselves , this is a crises like it or not .

Reply
4
Douglas Miller
4d ago

Missoula is a sanctuary city. Why not just let them out the back door with $100 cash and $250 in food stamps, not forgetting the three-day voucher at a hotel?

Reply(2)
4
Dan Risland
4d ago

Biden is letting millions cross but normal people get charged with a crime!! what a joke!!!

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbigsky.com

Biggest sources of immigrants to Montana

Over 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years. And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Lincoln, WA
City
Medina, WA
City
Lincoln, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
City
Seattle, WA
City
Rexford, MT
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MONTANA STATE
My Country 95.5

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Laslovich
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Do You Know A Good Montana Sheriff? Of Course You Do…

Do you know a good Montana sheriff? Of course you do, because we have some incredible sheriff's here in Montana. Since I host a statewide radio show here in Montana, I've gotten to meet many of these great sheriffs over the years. Many of you may also recall back in 2020, when government overreach led to mask mandates and the forced shutdown of small businesses, it was county sheriffs who stood up and spoke out in support of freedom. At the time, 38 sheriffs signed a letter saying that the mask mandate in particular was not enforceable.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS -- The ex-police officer who killed George Floyd is now in federal custody in Arizona.Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd's civil rights.A plea deal allows him to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which is considered safer for a former officer.U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday.Online records show he is now being held at the Tucson Federal Prison. The facility is a medium-security U.S. penitentiary that houses 266 male and female inmates. 
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Illegal Immigrants#Us Forest Service#Mexico#Mexican
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
103.7 The Hawk

Is Flashing Other People Legal in Montana? (High Beams, We Mean)

Have you ever been driving down the Interstate or a major highway in Montana at night when someone flashes their high beams at you? Maybe they're trying to warn you about something, perhaps a hazard, or even a police officer just up the road checking for speed. They may even be mad at you for leaving your own high beams on their faces. It's one of the most common practices on the roadway, but is it legal to do?
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy