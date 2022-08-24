ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Highlights: Student loans, SEC questions Twitter

Big student loan forgiveness plan announced by Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need. Biden announced in a Wednesday tweet that borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For recipients of Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt. Biden is also extending a pause on federal student loan payments through the end of 2022.

‘Pre-bunking’ shows promise in fight against misinformation

Google and a team of university researchers have hit on what they say could be an effective way to make people more impervious to the harmful impact of online misinformation. In experiments, the researchers showed people videos that explain how things like emotionally charged language or false comparisons can help persuade people to believe false claims. The people who saw the videos were later tested and found to be better able to distinguish false claims from accurate information. It’s an approach called pre-bunking, and university researchers and Google say it holds promise as a relatively easy and effective way to bolster critical thinking and make people more able to resist misinformation.

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sephora Inc. has settled a lawsuit claiming the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law. Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that the large cosmetics retailer agreed to pay $1.2 million and fix the problem. State officials say Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out and didn’t fix the problem within 30 days as required. Sephora says in a statement that it respects consumers’ privacy and used the information to improve their shopping experience. The settlement is the state’s first such enforcement action under the California Consumer Privacy Act.

SEC questions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. securities regulators are questioning Twitter about how it calculates the number of fake accounts on its platform. The Securities and Exchange Commission in June asked the company about its methodology and “the underlying judgments and assumptions used by management.” The agency’s Division of Corporation Finance made the request in a June 15 letter, shortly before Tesla CEO Elon Musk raised the issue as grounds to back out of a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Such questions can be routine, and it wasn’t clear whether the SEC has opened a formal investigation into Twitter’s fake accounts.

Rupert Murdoch’s son sues Australian website for defamation

SYDNEY (AP) — Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s son filed a statement of claim Tuesday after Crikey publisher Private Media’s chairman Eric Beecher and managing editor Peter Fray put their names to media ads inviting Lachlan Murdoch to sue. Murdoch claims he was defamed by a column about the U.S. congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Crickey said it welcomed the suit and would not be silenced. No court hearing date has yet been set. Murdoch has not proposed a monetary sum should he win damages in court.

Germany exports power to France, urges savings at home

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it will keep exporting electricity to neighboring France despite calling on citizens to help fend off winter shortages by saving energy at home. Problems at French nuclear plants have driven up electricity prices there in recent months. That has prompted power companies in neighboring countries to sell their excess energy to France. Even precious natural gas which Germany is trying to conserve for winter in case Russia cuts of supplies entirely is being burned in large volumes to produce electricity for export to France. A German government spokesman said Wednesday that there were no plans to stop the practice.

Biden names new Secret Service director amid Jan. 6 scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has named Kim Cheatle, a veteran Secret Service official, as the agency’s next director. Her appointment comes as the agency faces controversy over missing text messages around the time thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. Cheatle left the Secret Service in 2021 for a job as a security executive at PepsiCo. She takes over as congressional committees and the Homeland Security’s internal watchdog are investigating the missing messages, which the Secret Service has said were purged during a technology transition. Cheatle worked at the Secret Service for 27 years and was the first woman to be named assistant director of protective operations. That division provides protection to the president and other dignitaries.

The S&P 500 rose 12.04 points, or 0.3%, to 4,140.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.64 points, or 0.2%, to 32,969.23. The Nasdaq gained 50.23 points, or 0.4%, to 12,431.53. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.14 points, or 0.8%, to 1,935.29.

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge ordered the Justice Department on Thursday to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The directive from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart came hours after federal law enforcement officials submitted under seal the portions of the affidavit that they want to keep secret as their investigation moves forward. The judge set a deadline of noon Friday for a redacted, or blacked-out, version of the document. The order means the public could soon learn at...
Takeaways from the unsealed Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday unsealed the FBI affidavit justifying the unprecedented search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. While the document released is highly redacted, with many of its pages crossed out by black blocks, it includes new details about the sheer volume of sensitive and highly classified information that was stored at the former president’s Florida beachfront home, underscoring the government’s concerns about its safety.
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster. Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, told the delayed final meeting of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that “unfortunately there is no consensus on this document.” He insisted that many countries — not just Russia — didn’t agree with “a whole host of issues” in the 36-page last draft. The final document needed approval of all countries at the conference that are parties to the treaty aimed at curbing the spread of nuclear weapons and ultimately achieving a world without them. Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Zlauvinen, president of the conference, said the final draft represented his best efforts to address divergent views and the expectations of the parties “for a progressive outcome” at a moment in history when “our world is increasingly wracked by conflicts, and, most alarmingly, the ever growing prospect of the unthinkable nuclear war.”
