State College, PA

March on Washington commemoration planned in State College

By Maria Cade
 3 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Plaza Committee is hosting a commemorative event in State College this weekend.

The annual commemoration of the Historic March On Washington for Jobs and Freedoms will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. and run until 3:00 p.m. at MLK Plaza.

Cameron County looks to get a new turf field

The Borough of State College said year’s event will focus on expanding the fight for freedom through rights in the 21st century.

“1963 was historic,” Organizer Gary Abdullah said. “It brought together a lot of groups that just had not worked together before to say, “Civil Rights is a big enough issue that we’ve gotta work together. We gotta come together and put aside differences”.”

This year’s theme is ‘freedom’ and will honor original march organizer, Bayard Rustin.

“Last year’s march celebrated the late John Lewis and his personal motto of good trouble,” Abdullah said. “This year’s theme is ‘Freedom’ and we’ll honor Rustin, who was irreplaceable in pulling the massive march off – even as he was repressed for his gay lifestyle.”

The event also marks the 5-year anniversary of the downtown plaza’s establishment.

