Will County, IL

fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville man charged with aggravated assault to a police officer

A Yorkville man was arrested by Kendall County deputies after police were called to the 9000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township early Saturday morning. 39-year-old Daniel L. Jacobs is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer along with resisting a police officer. Jacobs was taken to the Kendall County Jail. Police had been called to the area for a report of a domestic incident.
YORKVILLE, IL
msn.com

Person Shot Near Phillips Park, Sending 2 Schools Into Lockdown: APD

AURORA, IL — A person was shot in the 1000 block of Howell Place, near Phillips Park, sending two nearby schools into a “secure and teach” lockdown Friday morning, according to Aurora police. While Aurora police were en route to the scene, East Aurora High School and...
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Dart warns seniors about ruse burglaries

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is warning the public about ruse burglaries following an incident that occurred last week. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 8, Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of a residential burglary in unincorporated Norwood Township. Upon arrival, they learned that one of the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
#Violent Crime
msn.com

Elmhurst Man Gets In DUI Crash: Cops

ELMHURST, IL – An Elmhurst man was drunk driving this week when he crashed into another car, authorities said. Filberto Giron-Carrillo, 57, of the 400 block of North Highview Avenue, was arrested on charges of DUI, DUI with a child passenger, no valid driver's license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage. He was released on bond.
ELMHURST, IL
WGN News

Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23. CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23. Perez turned himself […]
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

One Dead After Waukegan Police Involved Shooting

WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–One person is dead after a police involved shooting in Waukegan. Authorities say they were called to a neighbor dispute just before 1 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Glen Court . An officer arrived on scene to find a fence on fire,...
WAUKEGAN, IL
superhits935.com

Teens arrested in DeKalb shooting

2 DeKalb teens, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested following a shooting that took place. DeKalb Police say that a boy was shot in the back as a 12-gauge shotgun which has been recovered by authorities. The shooting took place in the 800 block of South 8th Street in...
DEKALB, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery

A domestic violence investigation in Joliet has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. On Tuesday night just before 10:00 am, Joliet Police were called to a house in the 400 block of North Nicholson Street for a domestic disturbance. A subsequent investigation by authorities led to the arrest of Nicholas Rios of Joliet. Rios and a woman were involved in an argument when he allegedly grew angry and forcefully entered a bedroom where the victim was located. He is then said to have pushed the victim down, causing the victim to strike her head on a nearby table. Joliet Police tell WJOL that Rios then began choking the victim with both hands while she was on the ground. He also had the victim’s cell phone and refused to give it to her; however, the victim was eventually able to access her phone and call 911. Rios was on the scene and was placed into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL

