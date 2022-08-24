Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
South suburban alderman arrested for domestic battery related to minor
An alderman from Markham was arrested Friday night on domestic battery charges stemming from an incident at his home earlier this week involving a minor.
msn.com
Suburban Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Son During Domestic Altercation
Police in suburban Oak Lawn have arrested a man they say shot his teen son following an argument on Friday morning. According to authorities, police were dispatched to a home in the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday after reports of a person being shot at the location.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville man charged with aggravated assault to a police officer
A Yorkville man was arrested by Kendall County deputies after police were called to the 9000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township early Saturday morning. 39-year-old Daniel L. Jacobs is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer along with resisting a police officer. Jacobs was taken to the Kendall County Jail. Police had been called to the area for a report of a domestic incident.
msn.com
Person Shot Near Phillips Park, Sending 2 Schools Into Lockdown: APD
AURORA, IL — A person was shot in the 1000 block of Howell Place, near Phillips Park, sending two nearby schools into a “secure and teach” lockdown Friday morning, according to Aurora police. While Aurora police were en route to the scene, East Aurora High School and...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Dart warns seniors about ruse burglaries
Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is warning the public about ruse burglaries following an incident that occurred last week. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 8, Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of a residential burglary in unincorporated Norwood Township. Upon arrival, they learned that one of the...
Naperville Police Chief wants to fine people fleeing in vehicles
Naperville’s police chief is looking to the city council to help stop the rising number of people refusing to stop for officers. In the first half of 2022, Naperville police say they have seen 68 fleeing and eluding cases.
msn.com
Elmhurst Man Gets In DUI Crash: Cops
ELMHURST, IL – An Elmhurst man was drunk driving this week when he crashed into another car, authorities said. Filberto Giron-Carrillo, 57, of the 400 block of North Highview Avenue, was arrested on charges of DUI, DUI with a child passenger, no valid driver's license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage. He was released on bond.
msn.com
Naperville chief says number of motorists fleeing police on the rise, and he's seeking a way to crack down
Aug. 27—A new fine could address the increasing number of motorists fleeing traffic stops in Naperville, threatening the safety of police and the community, Police Chief Jason Arres says. In his annual midyear crime statistics report, Arres said his department had converted to a new system of tracking and...
Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23. CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23. Perez turned himself […]
wlip.com
One Dead After Waukegan Police Involved Shooting
WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–One person is dead after a police involved shooting in Waukegan. Authorities say they were called to a neighbor dispute just before 1 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Glen Court . An officer arrived on scene to find a fence on fire,...
superhits935.com
Teens arrested in DeKalb shooting
2 DeKalb teens, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested following a shooting that took place. DeKalb Police say that a boy was shot in the back as a 12-gauge shotgun which has been recovered by authorities. The shooting took place in the 800 block of South 8th Street in...
Pair charged in Beach Park shooting that left one man dead
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A suburban man and woman were arrested Thursday after gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Beach Park business last month. Jaziya K. Bankston, 22, of Waukegan, and Dishelle Y. Flores, 21, of North Chicago have both been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of cannabis.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County gun buy-back program gets over 100 guns off the street
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - The community gun buy-back event held at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora resulted in over 100 guns being turned in. The majority of the guns were old rifles and revolvers that people had no idea how to get rid of, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.
msn.com
Two children rescued and their mother injured during hotel fire Friday in Naperville
Aug. 27—Two children were rescued and their mother injured in a fire Friday at a hotel in the 1800 block of Diehl Road in Naperville, fire officials said. Firefighters arrived about 12:40 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an air conditioning unit on the second-floor of the building's north side, according to a Naperville Fire Department report.
wjol.com
Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery
A domestic violence investigation in Joliet has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. On Tuesday night just before 10:00 am, Joliet Police were called to a house in the 400 block of North Nicholson Street for a domestic disturbance. A subsequent investigation by authorities led to the arrest of Nicholas Rios of Joliet. Rios and a woman were involved in an argument when he allegedly grew angry and forcefully entered a bedroom where the victim was located. He is then said to have pushed the victim down, causing the victim to strike her head on a nearby table. Joliet Police tell WJOL that Rios then began choking the victim with both hands while she was on the ground. He also had the victim’s cell phone and refused to give it to her; however, the victim was eventually able to access her phone and call 911. Rios was on the scene and was placed into custody without incident.
