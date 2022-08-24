Read full article on original website
Bismarck school year kicks off with the opening of two new elementary schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools began classes Thursday morning, with 300 more students enrolled this year than last year. Two schools in the district also opened their doors for the very first time. More than 700 students will be heading to Elk Ridge and Silver Ranch. It’s the...
Brady Martz to provide CPA services for Williston Basin School District as search for business manager continues
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is continuing to search for a business manager. In the meantime, they are working with a Bismarck-based firm for CPA services. At a board meeting this week, Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said he would be using Brady Martz and Associates to...
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We might be a long way from France, but one new Bismarck business is bringing one French dessert closer. So if you’re looking for a place to treat your sweet tooth, The World of Macarons has lots of gluten-free treats to choose from and just opened last week.
1st Day Of School Bismarck: Why Are There No Stop Signs Here?
Let's avoid a tragic situation and take out open intersections at schools.
Bismarck not funding homeless shelter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s primary resource for people experiencing homelessness, the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way homeless shelter, won’t receive funding from the city of Bismarck this year. This week, the Bismarck City Commission voted 4-1 against providing $250,000 to the shelter for operational costs. They had...
Mary Stark Elementary School and other Mandan Public Schools have the first day of classes
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Yellow school buses pulled up to the doors of Mary Stark Elementary in Mandan right on time Wednesday morning for the start of the new school year. Third-grade teacher Val Miller has been educating for 31 years but still feels the same nerves and excitement as she did on her very first day. The kids are the same, but the way she teaches them has certainly evolved.
No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.
Bismarck man gets double hip replacement
So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
New interactive mural at Dakota Zoo encourages visitors to get moving
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When we think of murals, we think of paintings on the side of a building. But there’s a new mural at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo that’s on the ground. Visitors are encouraged to not only touch the paint, but to walk, skip and spin on the art.
In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
Hail damage backs up body shops in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been multiple hailstorms across North Dakota this summer, and that has put a dent in getting repairs booked at body shops. Oftentimes, dents made by hail can be invisible to the naked eye. So, the professionals at Bismarck Dent Company project high-powered lights on vehicles to find hard-to-see divots. They said they’ve serviced more than 200 vehicles since the most recent storm on Tuesday.
A look at how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan affects North Dakotans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden made a controversial move Wednesday ahead of the midterm elections that affects millions of people. Biden announced Wednesday he would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people who earn less than $125,000 per year, and $20,000 for people who took out Pell Grants. North Dakotans have mixed feelings about it.
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
Deletegate: “people of ND are owed an explanation”
The overrun occurred in 2020 under the late AG Wayne Stenehjem, and it was not discovered until the current AG Drew Wrigley took office.
Pick your own sweet corn at Coleman Corn Maze
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s sweet corn season, and after the excessive amounts of rain, some producers are reaping the benefits of their crops earlier this year. The sweet corn at the Coleman Corn Maze has matured faster than the producers realized. So to get rid of all the extra corn, they’re holding a pick-your-own sweet corn event.
Apparent Murder-Suicide occurs in North Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mother and son were found dead in Bismarck on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive in Bismarck due to numerous welfare checks requested on 45-year-old […]
High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage. High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck. But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is...
Judge sentences Bismarck driver to two and a half years in prison for deadly crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two and a half years in prison for charges stemming from a deadly hit-and-run. Prosecutors say in July 2021, 24-year-old Chad Gourneau failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway on Third Street in Mandan. They said he collided with a pickup truck in the middle of the intersection and ran away. His attorney said he didn’t flee but went for help.
