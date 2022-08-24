Read full article on original website
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reports For Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton
CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Motorcyclist Hits A Deer In Ogle County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Large Bar Fight in Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community
CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Local Police Departments Form A Major Crash Assistance Team
Law Enforcement Partnership – — Yesterday a press conference was held to announce MCAT. – Major Crash Assistance Team. MCAT is a multi-agency team of officers and deputies from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Cherry Valley Police, Loves Park Police Department, Village of Roscoe Police Department, Rockton Police and South Beloit Police Dept.
Boone County celebrates 75 years of fire department service
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County residents got to hangout with their local fire department on Saturday. Residents were excited to meet some of their stateline heroes, and the firefighters were equally excited to meet and teach what makes their job so special. “When you drive by it you don’t notice it,” said Boone County […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Two-vehicle crash leads to house fire in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning vehicle crash Saturday leads to a house fire near Andrews Park on the city’s west side. Rockford Fire Department investigators say they got a call shortly after 1 a.m. to go to 706 N. Central Avenue. That’s where they found a vehicle, which had just collided with another car, inside a home. Both the vehicle and the house were on fire.
WIFR
One person hit by car on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue as one person was hit by a car. Police tweeted out just before 8:50 p.m. Friday regarding the incident calling it a “personal injury” accident. The...
superhits935.com
A DeKalb man is back on the streets following drug arrest in Rochelle
A DeKalb man is back on the streets today after being arrested for a drug offense Thursday night in Rochelle during a traffic stop by Ogle County Sheriff's Police. 43-year old George Ogundipe was arrested on the felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, crack cocaine, and possession of of drug paraphernalia.
South Beloit firefighters boil corn to support department
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline fire department held a fundraiser on Saturday. The 13th Annual “South Beloit Firefighter’s Association Corn Boil” took place at Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove Ave. There was lots of food, live music, a car show and more going on. It served as a fundraiser for the department and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Beats A Victim With A Weapon, Inside A Local Laundromat
7:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to 1207 S. Main Street (Spin World) for reports of. an adult male inside the laundromat with a gun. Upon arrival, officers were advised that no shots had been fired,. but an unknown victim was hit multiple times with a weapon by an adult...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Road Closure
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Visitation took place Saturday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a crash in McHenry County. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. After the crash, friends told CBS 2 that Tom and Lauren were wonderful parents with really great children. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash, as did the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez. A mass and funeral for the Dobosz family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago.
WIFR
Some non-highway vehicles authorized to use county roads in Durand
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board passes an ordinance Thursday evening, giving some off-road drivers the green light to ride the streets of Durand. Golf carts, side-by-sides and other non-highway vehicles will soon be able to enter and exit Durand from South St. and Crowley St., which changes from Mulvain Rd. once you enter the village.
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
WIFR
Freeport man shot early Friday morning
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 23-26
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 23 at 7:50 p.m. Jordan L. Smith, 31, of Rochelle was cited for failure to reduce speed. He signed a promise to comply and was given a Sept. 23 Rochelle court date. On Aug. 24 at 8:24 a.m. Nicole D. Lapage, 30, of Rochelle was...
Comments / 1