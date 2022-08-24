First Responder Profile: Collinsville Fire Department Captain Jeremy Gossett Has Long First Career Protecting Others

A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.

FESTUS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO