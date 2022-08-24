Lawsuit: Family of murdered 11-year-old claims apartment managers knew suspect was danger but did nothing to protect residents

Read full article on original website
John Forrest
6d ago
Management is culpable in this. As long as the rent is paid, they don't care. Start suing them and this will stop. They knew and did nothing about it.
I am Cooks!
5d ago
This is such a sad story. Property management should have heeded the warnings brought to them by their tenants. I actually met a family member of this young man.
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
theleadernews.com
Arrest made in highway shooting of father, son
An arrest has been made in connection with the February 2021 shooting of a father and son just south of the Heights, according to the Houston Police Department. Tyric Davis, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Harris County court records. He was arrested on Aug. 20 and was out of jail on a $50,000 bond as of Monday, according to court records.
cw39.com
Woman arrested, in custody for assaulting a police officer
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect...
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
howafrica.com
Houston Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Father Over Parking Spot
Authorities in Houston have charged a man who allegedly shot and killed a father over a Walmart parking spot. According to ABC13, the suspect, identified as Christopher David Hernandez, was arrested and detained in the aftermath of the fatal incident. But he was later released after he posted a $300,000 bond.
Click2Houston.com
Charges filed against suspect accused of fatally shooting woman in north Houston charged, docs show
HOUSTON – Several months after a woman’s murder, charges have been filed against a man accused of the crime, according to court records. Joel Francisco Rojas, 23, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the shooting death of 20-year-old Indigo Garza. The fatal shooting was reported...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for suspects accused of firing shots at officers in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search for a group of males possibly in their late teens to early 20′s is currently underway after officers with the Houston Police Department said one of them shot at police following an incident at a bar in southwest Houston Thursday. Police responded to reports...
Man accused of shooting sisters was dating one of them, made comments toward the other, sheriff says
The sisters wanted to meet up with the suspect to discuss an incident when the shooting began, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Click2Houston.com
Pct. 4 hosts fundraiser for Deputy Daryl Garrett, victim of 2021 ambush, shooting at north Houston nightclub
HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is calling on the community to help support a deputy severely injured in a shooting last year. They’re hosting a barbecue fundraiser for Deputy Darryl Garrett from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ranch BBQ at 22548 Tomball Parkway. A BBQ sandwich and chips are $10.
Click2Houston.com
‘Real-life horror story’: Houston man sentenced to life in prison for using hammer to kill ex-girlfriend and stabbing man to death, DA’s office says
HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison for using a hammer to murder a woman he was having a relationship with in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. After jurors convicted Luis Moron Romero, 40, of murder, they also heard that he...
Man shot to death by woman sitting in car after approaching her, Pasadena police say
The woman told police she felt threatened as the man approached her, so she fired on him, Pasadena police said. He died.
New court documents show state of mind of Houston nurse charged with killing 6 people in LA crash
LOS ANGELES — New court documents are shedding light on the state of mind of the Houston traveling nurse who's charged with killing six people in a high-speed crash in Los Angeles. Nicole Lorraine Linton went before a judge on Wednesday. Newly released court documents describe Linton's behavior in...
Click2Houston.com
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Man wanted for committing at least 3 robberies in one day in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect wanted in a series of aggravated robberies in north Houston. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Houston police said a man walked into a food truck located in the 5700 block of Antoine and pulled out a handgun, pointed it at employees and demanded money from the cash register.
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say
The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk as he opened fire on the new couple in east Houston, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot with rifle during drive-by while sleeping in apartment in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting a woman with a rifle during a drive-by in southwest Houston Wednesday. Units with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 5800 Dashwood Dr. around 1:52 a.m. When officers...
Wharton Co. 2-year-old suffered abuse from first days of life to the day he died, report reads
A pattern of abuse and neglect littered little Daniel Escamia's short life, from within days of his birth to the day he died, a CPS fatality report reads.
cw39.com
Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $75K for suspect charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, authorities say
HOUSTON – A suspect tied to a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Aug. 20 has been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Alejandro P. Monsibais, 19, was charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death. His bond was set at $75,000 and his mugshot has not been released at this time.
