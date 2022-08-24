Read full article on original website
Former LSU Coach Escorted Out of Mississippi High School Football Game after Bloody Brawl
Video of the former LSU Tigers strength coach shows him shouting back and forth with another man and eventually, exchanging blows.
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss
Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Today
On Saturday morning, the 2022 college football season officially kicked off with ESPN's College GameDay leading the way. All of the familiar faces were back on televisions across the country. Fans were glad to see Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack back on their TV's. However, it's...
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022
With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
Watching Lee Corso struggle through the first College Gameday was genuinely upsetting
Lee Corso was a tough hang as he struggled his way through the first College Gameday of the season. There’s really no delicate way to get into it; Lee Corso’s return to College Gameday this season was really rough to watch. It took less than one segment with...
Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired
It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out. In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first. At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's...
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Vicksburg Post
Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands
A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
Golf Digest
This story of a fight in the stands at a Mississippi high school football game has more twists than a M. Night Shyamalan movie
It all began with an innocent video clip, the type you know is going to go viral the moment you lay your eyes on it. Just a couple of pissed off dads in the stands of a Mississippi high school football game going at it, jawing, mouthing off, etc. Until, finally, to the surprise of no one, it leads to fisticuffs. Standard internet stuff. Standard Mississippi stuff. Give it a watch and carry on with your scrolling:
Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska
After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
Look: Official Suffers Embarrassing Moment During Nebraska-Northwestern Game
The players aren't the only people knocking off the rust during Week 0 of the college football season. Officials are also getting back into the swing of things. During Saturday's matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern in Dublin, a game official suffered an embarrassing fall while backpedalling away from a play.
'Coach speaks from ignorance': Mom of late Northwestern player slams Scott Frost's 'vomiting' claim
After Nebraska coach Scott Frost proudly detailed his players vomiting, the mother of late Northwestern player Rashidi Wheeler had a strong reaction.
Kirby Smart not comfortable with Oregon opener, ‘expect the unexpected’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart said it has been a good fall camp for his Georgia Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean he will be comfortable entering the Oregon game. “It’s new every year, you never get comfortable with a first game because you don’t really know what kind of team you have,” Smart told Buck Belue on 680 The Fan on Thursday.
1 College Football Game Scheduled for This Weekend Appears To Be In Jeopardy
Over the past few hours, rumors have emerged suggesting one college football game will be cancelled. A quick search on social media shows plenty of people wondering if the game between North Carolina and Florida A&M will be played. A rumor emerged suggesting FAMU is dealing with eligibility issues. According...
Desmond Howard Names Biggest Threat To Alabama This Season
We're just a day away from the start of the 2022 college football season and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is ready. But he's also got a hot take on Alabama that he couldn't wait until next week to share. Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Howard asserted that Texas A&M...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
'Bama's Bryce Young Wastes No Time Entering Arkansas Living Rooms
This year's Walker Hayes is already interrupting college football viewing
Herbstreit Makes Surprising Pick for Big Ten Championship
The ESPN analyst chose a team that went 3–9 last season to face his alma mater Ohio State in the championship game.
