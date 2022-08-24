It all began with an innocent video clip, the type you know is going to go viral the moment you lay your eyes on it. Just a couple of pissed off dads in the stands of a Mississippi high school football game going at it, jawing, mouthing off, etc. Until, finally, to the surprise of no one, it leads to fisticuffs. Standard internet stuff. Standard Mississippi stuff. Give it a watch and carry on with your scrolling:

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO