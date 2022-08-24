ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Today

On Saturday morning, the 2022 college football season officially kicked off with ESPN's College GameDay leading the way. All of the familiar faces were back on televisions across the country. Fans were glad to see Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack back on their TV's. However, it's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022

With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL
Vicksburg Post

Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands

A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
VICKSBURG, MS
Golf Digest

This story of a fight in the stands at a Mississippi high school football game has more twists than a M. Night Shyamalan movie

It all began with an innocent video clip, the type you know is going to go viral the moment you lay your eyes on it. Just a couple of pissed off dads in the stands of a Mississippi high school football game going at it, jawing, mouthing off, etc. Until, finally, to the surprise of no one, it leads to fisticuffs. Standard internet stuff. Standard Mississippi stuff. Give it a watch and carry on with your scrolling:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska

After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
