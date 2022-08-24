Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery.

The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old.

Plans are already in the works to increase security at the cemetery with cameras and other security measures.

A row of headstones tipped over at Elkview Masonic Cemetery. (WBOY Image)

More headstones tipped over. (WBOY Image)

Cross headstone broken in half. (WBOY Image)

Headstones over 100 years old that are tipped over. (WBOY Image)

Headstones on the ground. (WBOY Image)

More headstones on the ground. (WBOY Image)

Headstone cracked in half. (WBOY Image)

Headstone base broken in two. (WBOY Image)

More headstones on the ground. (WBOY Image)

More headstones on the ground. (WBOY Image)

More headstones on the ground. (WBOY Image)

More headstones on the ground. (WBOY Image)

More headstones on the ground. (WBOY Image)

More headstones on the ground. (WBOY Image)

Cemetery owners and caretakers warn if anyone is caught in the act of vandalism they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

To clean up and fix the headstones, the cemetery caretakers will require special lifting equipment and will have to hire additional help to repair the stones.

Cemetery owners and caretakers expect the headstones to be repaired after the mowing season at the end of September.

If anyone sees any destruction of property or vandalism at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery they can report it to the cemetery owners by calling 304-622-4371 or by calling Trey Phare at 304-763-8232.

Elkview Masonic Cemetery is owned by Green Lawn Clarksburg and you can find their Facebook page by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.