ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Venezuelan tycoon shields US fortune from FARC rebel victims

By JOSHUA GOODMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — An appeals court overturned a Florida federal judge’s order seizing the U.S. fortune of a sanctioned Venezuelan billionaire with alleged cartel ties to satisfy a $318 million judgment for the American victims of a Colombian terrorist kidnapping.

Samark López is one of Venezuela’s most powerful businessmen, with close ties to that country’s socialist government. He has been indicted in New York for allegedly violating sanctions freezing his sizable wealth in the U.S., including yachts, aircraft, luxury real estate in Miami and a $269 million Citibank account

The ruling Tuesday by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a 2020 order by Judge Robert Scola of Miami awarding those blocked assets to three former American defense contractors held for years by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to satisfy an earlier judgment against their former captors, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

López has long denied any links to the FARC. With testimony from Dick Gregorie, a former prosecutor who has put hundreds of narcos behind bars, including Gen. Manuel Noriega of Panama, his attorneys argued that the U.S. government and the plaintiffs hadn’t produced any evidence linking López even indirectly to the rebels.

The argument persuaded the appeals panel, which returned the case to the lower court and ordered that Lopez’s frozen assets can only be disbursed to the FARC victims if a jury concludes that a relationship exists.

In a unanimous opinion, appellate Judge Adalberto Jordan likened the allegations against López to a popular parlor game, Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, which involves linking the Hollywood star to other actors via their roles in six films or less.

“Common sense indicates, however, that the more attenuated the link the more difficult it will be to prove,” said the ruling by the three-judge panel, which has not been previously reported. “This evidence, viewed collectively and taken in the light most favorable to the López appellants, created material issues of fact as to whether Mr. López and his companies were agencies or instrumentalities of the FARC.”

López’s legal problems in the U.S. stem from his 2017 designation as a narcotics kingpin alongside his close friend, Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela’s powerful oil czar. The U.S. at the time accused López of being El Aissami’s frontman to hide proceeds from multi-ton cocaine shipments when he served as interior minister and governor of Aragua state.

The FARC wasn’t mentioned by name when López and El Aissami were sanctioned and the only known criminal charges against the two men is for allegedly chartering private flights in the U.S. in violation of sanctions, not drug trafficking.

At a hearing in February in Miami, López’s attorney, Adam Fels, argued that much of the evidence against his client was hearsay and at a minimum he deserved a trial before his assets were divvied up to victims of a crime that didn’t even take place in Venezuela.

In 2012, a federal judge in Florida awarded Keith Stansell, Marc Gonsalves and Thomas Howes $318 million to be paid from bank accounts and assets seized from individuals linked to the FARC.

But the men had mostly been unable to collect until President Donald Trump signed into law in 2018 the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act, which enabled victims of terror groups to attach assets already blocked by the U.S. government under the drug kingpin act.

The three former Northrop Grumman employees were taken captive by guerrillas when their airplane crash landed due to engine trouble during a drug-monitoring flight in 2003. Their pilot, Tom Janis, was killed by the rebels

___

Joshua Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Noriega
The Associated Press

Sending suspect to China could cost New Zealand millions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Sending a murder suspect to face trial in China could end up costing New Zealand taxpayers millions of dollars because officials would need to post an extra diplomat to Shanghai to monitor his treatment, documents exclusively obtained by The Associated Press show. But the...
CHINA
The Associated Press

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to oversee the review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farc#Venezuelan#Defense Contractors#Shields#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#American#Colombian#Citibank
The Associated Press

Takeaways from the unsealed Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday unsealed the FBI affidavit justifying the unprecedented search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. While the document released is highly redacted, with many of its pages crossed out by black blocks, it includes new details about the sheer volume of sensitive and highly classified information that was stored at the former president’s Florida beachfront home, underscoring the government’s concerns about its safety.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother’s religion

TOKYO (AP) — The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence. But there has been another surprise in the weeks since the murder as details have emerged about an alleged assassin who was well-off until his mother’s huge donations to the controversial Unification Church left him poor, neglected and filled with rage.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster. Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, told the delayed final meeting of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that “unfortunately there is no consensus on this document.” He insisted that many countries — not just Russia — didn’t agree with “a whole host of issues” in the 36-page last draft. The final document needed approval of all countries at the conference that are parties to the treaty aimed at curbing the spread of nuclear weapons and ultimately achieving a world without them. Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Zlauvinen, president of the conference, said the final draft represented his best efforts to address divergent views and the expectations of the parties “for a progressive outcome” at a moment in history when “our world is increasingly wracked by conflicts, and, most alarmingly, the ever growing prospect of the unthinkable nuclear war.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge ordered the Justice Department on Thursday to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The directive from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart came hours after federal law enforcement officials submitted under seal the portions of the affidavit that they want to keep secret as their investigation moves forward. The judge set a deadline of noon Friday for a redacted, or blacked-out, version of the document. The order means the public could soon learn at...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak. Ukraine’s atomic energy agency painted an ominous picture of the threat Sunday by issuing a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began. Attacks were reported over the weekend not only in Russian-controlled territory adjacent to the plant along the left bank of the Dnieper River, but along the Ukraine-controlled right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the facility. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that Ukrainian forces had attacked the plant twice over the past day, and that shells fell near buildings storing reactor fuel and radioactive waste.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy