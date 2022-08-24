Read full article on original website
President Nelson presides groundbreaking of Ephraim Utah Temple
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — President Russell M. Nelson presided at the groundbreaking of the Ephraim Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “The history of this area includes my own family,” Nelson said at the event on Saturday. “My dear mother was born in Ephraim, not far from this very temple site. My father was born in Manti. Three of my four grandparents were born here in Ephraim. All eight of my great-grandparents lived in Ephraim.”
ksl.com
President Nelson makes surprise appearance at church's Ephraim temple groundbreaking
EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — President Russell M. Nelson made a surprise visit to Ephraim Saturday to break ground for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first Latter-day Saints entered the Sanpete Valley in 1849, and the church president said his family helped...
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Provo police, school district distribute free Child ID Kits
With all of the dangers and concerns of parents, teachers and children in the world today, the Provo Police Department and Provo School District have partnered to ensure Provo’s children are more safe and sound. With the start of the school year, the partnering entities are providing free Child...
Sheriff’s Office promotes variety of available jobs
When law enforcement agencies come to mind, people often think of patrolling, arresting criminals and coming to aid in emergencies. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office does all of those things and more. There are currently about 370 employees with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, about 280 of whom are...
Gephardt Daily
Stockton Mayor: $3M loan required to replace water system, water bills to triple, or city could unincorporate
STOCKTON, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The mayor of the Tooele County town of Stockton issued a dramatic statement Wednesday, saying:. The town of approximately 621 residents needs to take out a $3 million loan to replace the water system. Loan repayment will triple resident water bills...
utahstories.com
Homeless Population in Utah Increases Due to Seniors Being Priced out of the Rental Market
Why Carol Hollowell is determined to reduce the homeless population problem in Utah by offering more trust and compassion in exchange for requiring that tenants work. Carol Hollowell tells Utah Stories, “One day I saw this man in a wheelchair, and I stopped and I decided to ask him, “Why are you homeless? Why don’t you tell me your story?”
Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care
Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
kslnewsradio.com
Inmates at new Utah Correctional Facility aren’t receiving their medications
SALT LAKE CITY — Inmates at the new Utah State Correctional Facility aren’t getting their necessary medications due to a new health records system that manages the medical data of all inmates. However, the new system is having an issue migrating health data from the old one. Brian...
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
deseret.com
Opinion: Utah is not a safe place for families until we change our domestic violence stats
Recent events in the media have reminded us, yet again, that domestic violence is a serious and widespread issue affecting women and families in Utah. From the devastating loss of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin, Mandy Mayne, to concerns over the Salt Lake County District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence, two things are clear.
eastidahonews.com
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
Patient rights group: Work to be done with price transparency law compliance
In January 2021, a federal law was passed requiring all hospitals to post their pricing online, but according to a new report issued by a patient advocacy group earlier this month, only 16% of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed are fully compliant. According to the third semi-annual report, Utah is doing...
ksl.com
Downtown Salt Lake restaurant decides to close, 'reassess' future
SALT LAKE CITY — A downtown Salt Lake City restaurant has closed indefinitely because of "many factors," including the ongoing labor shortage, according to its owners. The owners of Fenice Mediterranean Bistro, located at 126 S. Regent Street, posted the message in a letter on the building's front door on Sunday.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
An inside look at the ‘jack and bore’ process of the Salt Lake Temple renovation and other August updates
How do you suspend a 187-million-pound historic temple while excavating 20 feet below its nearly 170-year-old foundation?. The answer: use reinforced steel tubes in a process called “jack and bore.”. Jack and bore crews are spending more than eight hours a day inside the steel tubes digging by hand...
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
