Pets

felicia rooney
4d ago

definitely I would get rid of the partner and keep my dog rehome the man

Lisa Shavers
3d ago

I would get rid of this Man and keep my baby . Your dog comes first .

pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pee#Mental Health#Furry
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
RESTAURANTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

