Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Balloons launching over Lincoln this weekend
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Hot air balloons are returning to the skies over Lincoln. The event will be Friday and Saturday. There will be over 30 balloons launching at various times throughout the weekend. Friday Evening (Approx. 6:00/6:15 p.m.) Saturday Morning (Approx. 6:15/6:30 a.m.) Saturday Evening (Approx. 6:00/6:15 p.m.)
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
wmay.com
Pedestrian Fatality Under Investigation; Autopsy Monday
An autopsy for a man hit by a vehicle is scheduled for Monday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon is confirming the death of a 69 year old man who was hit on Illinois Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road late Saturday Night. The death remains under investigation and the identity of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
WAND TV
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
New Decatur Police K9 training for patrol
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – One of the furriest members of Decatur Police has been gaining muscle to prepare for working on the force. According to a post on their Facebook page, Decatur Police K9 Hugo has gained seven and a half pounds of muscle in the past month from his high-protein diet and workout sessions. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
wlds.com
Three Arrested After Shots Fired Incident on East Chambers Street
Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a handgun was fired during an argument this afternoon. A complainant reported shots being fired during an argument at a residence in the 600 block of East Chambers Street at 12:50PM. Upon arrival and after a short investigation, police arrested 27 year old Jordan...
Breeze-Courier
Behind Closed Doors: What’s in store for the 100 E. Market building?
“It has been said that, at it’s best, preservation engages the past in a conversation with the present over a mutual concern for the future.” — William Murtagh, the rst keeper of the National Register of Historic Places. TAYLORVILLE — The building located at 100 E. Market...
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Taylorville police, fire departments team up in blood donation drive
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville police and fire departments are helping out the community in a different way with the Battle of the Badges. The goal was also to get the whole community to come out and donate blood. "It's just kind of bringing awareness to the community,"...
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
foxillinois.com
Next generation 911 service going statewide
CHICAGO (WICS) — The state is upgrading its 911 service. Soon, you’ll be able to send a text to ask for help. Once this system is in place, you’ll be able to get help by sending a message on your phone. Fifteen thousand calls are made to...
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
wmay.com
Springfield Man Facing Drug, Gun Charges
A Springfield man is facing drug and gun charges after the execution of a search warrant Thursday. Officers with the Springfield Police Pro-Active Crime Unit obtained the warrant for the residence of 42-year-old Joseph Meacham of East Cook Street in Springfield. Meacham was taken into custody outside the residence without incident.
foxillinois.com
Pleasant Plains excited to utilize new, state of the art gymnasium
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains Athletics is excited to begin the first full school year in its new gymnasium. "They did a fantastic job planning it," said Pleasant Plains Assistant Principal for Activities Brent Grisham . The gym opened mid-fall of 2021. The list of new features...
Springfield man arrested during narcotics search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
Comments / 0