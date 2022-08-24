ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

foxillinois.com

Balloons launching over Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Hot air balloons are returning to the skies over Lincoln. The event will be Friday and Saturday. There will be over 30 balloons launching at various times throughout the weekend. Friday Evening (Approx. 6:00/6:15 p.m.) Saturday Morning (Approx. 6:15/6:30 a.m.) Saturday Evening (Approx. 6:00/6:15 p.m.)
wmay.com

Pedestrian Fatality Under Investigation; Autopsy Monday

An autopsy for a man hit by a vehicle is scheduled for Monday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon is confirming the death of a 69 year old man who was hit on Illinois Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road late Saturday Night. The death remains under investigation and the identity of...
taylorvilledailynews.com

Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding

Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
WAND TV

Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
WCIA

New Decatur Police K9 training for patrol

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – One of the furriest members of Decatur Police has been gaining muscle to prepare for working on the force.  According to a post on their Facebook page, Decatur Police K9 Hugo has gained seven and a half pounds of muscle in the past month from his high-protein diet and workout sessions. […]
Central Illinois Proud

Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
wlds.com

Three Arrested After Shots Fired Incident on East Chambers Street

Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a handgun was fired during an argument this afternoon. A complainant reported shots being fired during an argument at a residence in the 600 block of East Chambers Street at 12:50PM. Upon arrival and after a short investigation, police arrested 27 year old Jordan...
WAND TV

New distillery coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
nowdecatur.com

Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1

August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
foxillinois.com

Next generation 911 service going statewide

CHICAGO (WICS) — The state is upgrading its 911 service. Soon, you’ll be able to send a text to ask for help. Once this system is in place, you’ll be able to get help by sending a message on your phone. Fifteen thousand calls are made to...
newschannel20.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Facing Drug, Gun Charges

A Springfield man is facing drug and gun charges after the execution of a search warrant Thursday. Officers with the Springfield Police Pro-Active Crime Unit obtained the warrant for the residence of 42-year-old Joseph Meacham of East Cook Street in Springfield. Meacham was taken into custody outside the residence without incident.
foxillinois.com

Pleasant Plains excited to utilize new, state of the art gymnasium

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains Athletics is excited to begin the first full school year in its new gymnasium. "They did a fantastic job planning it," said Pleasant Plains Assistant Principal for Activities Brent Grisham . The gym opened mid-fall of 2021. The list of new features...
WCIA

Springfield man arrested during narcotics search

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
