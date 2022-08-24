Read full article on original website
Related
dailydodge.com
Prairie Du Chien Man Sentenced To Prison For Fleeing Beaver Dam Police Through The Downtown
(Beaver Dam) A Prairie du Chien man was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for running from Beaver Dam police. Kyle Orr entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Fleeing. Several misdemeanor charges of Resisting were dismissed but read into the record. Beaver Dam officers were...
nbc15.com
Man cited after allegedly rear-ending woman’s van with 3 children inside in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured after the Grant County Sheriff’s Office alleges he rear-ended a van with a mother and three children inside Wednesday morning. Officials responded to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash with injuries, which happened on Old Highway 18 in Wingville Township.
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Fleeing Then Hiding From Dodge County Authorities
(Trenton) Cash bond has been set at $10,000 for a Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities. Autumn Gernon is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
nbc15.com
Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days. “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
16-year-old killed in western Wisconsin rollover crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the teen left the roadway near the intersection of County Hwy BC and Fairway Road in the Township of Sparta. The vehicle rolled and came...
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night. Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.
agupdate.com
Farmer dies in farming accident
An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
news8000.com
National reading gap felt in La Crosse Schools: 75% of kids have fallen behind
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The new school year is underway and s new study finds kids already have a lot of work to catch up on. According to The National Assessment of Educational Progress, the average reading level of young kids has dropped by five points — the highest margin in 30 years. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says it will release its own study in the fall to get a better understanding of the gap statewide.
American Queen floating into La Crosse’s Riverside Park
The American Queen is making its way into Riverside Park. The enormous six-deck riverboat is offering tours of the Mississippi River from Aug. 31 through Oct. 19.
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
One person dead after being pulled from Black River during Bassmaster Tournament
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person is dead after being pulled out of the Black River Saturday. Officials confirmed that Bassmaster Tournament participants saw someone enter the river in Shopko Bay Saturday afternoon. According to those eyewitnesses, that person began to struggle and go underwater. The fisherman went to help and pulled them out of the water and took them to emergency responders waiting at a dock in Black’s Cove. Life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful, authorities said.
nbc15.com
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday. The examiner’s office revealed that the individuals were identified as 21-year-old Vicki Wendt of Cuba City and 23-year-old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, also from Cuba City.
news8000.com
Influenza cases expected to rise as mask use lowers
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — COVID-19 is still of great concern in the United States, but public health officials are also preparing for an infectious influenza season. Infectious disease specialists at Mayo Clinic Health System say the flu will reemerge in Minnesota and Wisconsin this winter. The reason for this...
news8000.com
La Crosse Central scores last second goal to erase 3-0 deficit and tie with Onalaska
Defending MVC Champions Onalaska (1-0) hosted La Crosse Central (2-0). Onalaska struck first as Matt Hawley found Lukas Von Weiss for the goal to make it 1-0 for Onalaska. It would remain that way until the second half, Griffen Schults crosses to Von Weiss who finds the net for his second goal of the night.
Comments / 2