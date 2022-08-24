ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days.   “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
DANE COUNTY, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
agupdate.com

Farmer dies in farming accident

An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

National reading gap felt in La Crosse Schools: 75% of kids have fallen behind

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The new school year is underway and s new study finds kids already have a lot of work to catch up on. According to The National Assessment of Educational Progress, the average reading level of young kids has dropped by five points — the highest margin in 30 years. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says it will release its own study in the fall to get a better understanding of the gap statewide.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dead after being pulled from Black River during Bassmaster Tournament

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person is dead after being pulled out of the Black River Saturday. Officials confirmed that Bassmaster Tournament participants saw someone enter the river in Shopko Bay Saturday afternoon. According to those eyewitnesses, that person began to struggle and go underwater. The fisherman went to help and pulled them out of the water and took them to emergency responders waiting at a dock in Black’s Cove. Life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful, authorities said.
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday. The examiner’s office revealed that the individuals were identified as 21-year-old Vicki Wendt of Cuba City and 23-year-old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, also from Cuba City.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
news8000.com

Influenza cases expected to rise as mask use lowers

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — COVID-19 is still of great concern in the United States, but public health officials are also preparing for an infectious influenza season. Infectious disease specialists at Mayo Clinic Health System say the flu will reemerge in Minnesota and Wisconsin this winter. The reason for this...
LA CROSSE, WI

