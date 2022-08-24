Read full article on original website
dailyegyptian.com
“However long it takes:” Head of Carbondale Warming Center in it for long haul
The hot July sun beats down on the aging façade of the once student dormitory, then public housing and now homeless shelter. Residents sit on plastic chairs in the shade, shooting the breeze and playing card games while others keep cool inside. Signs fill some of the windows along...
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker holds discussion with southern Illinois college students
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker made an early morning stop in Carterville to talk with college students in southern Illinois. Pritzker held a roundtable discussion with students from John A. Logan College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Kaskaskia College and Shawnee Community College at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
spotonillinois.com
Analysis: 100% of black Randolph County third graders failed state English exam in 2021
Waterloo tennis player Patrick Nobbe won 90 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 20.
dailyegyptian.com
Southern Illinois falls to Mizzou in Valiant Effort
The Salukis (0-2) headed to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Mizzou Tigers (2-1) on Aug. 25 where they lost. SIU showed visible improvement from last year, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the SEC powerhouse. Mizzou scored first, putting in a shot roughly three minutes into the...
wfcnnews.com
Wildcats shut out Tigers in season-opener rivalry
MARION - The Marion Wildcats were impressive on the field once again to open up the season with a 21-0 shutout against Herrin on Saturday night at home. Patriot night brought a big crowd, but a slow start in the 1st quarter for both teams as the game remained scoreless.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
freedom929.com
CONTINUES THRU THIS WEEKEND
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is well underway after last night’s Twilight Parade and other activities. Today is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, harness racing, moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tonight. Tomorrow will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
wmay.com
Southern Illinois Resident Contracts Tickborne Heartland Virus
A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.
wpsdlocal6.com
Minnesota man killed in collision involving two semitrailers in Anna, Illinois
ANNA, IL — A Minnesota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday near Anna, Illinois, state police say. Illinois State Police District 22 says a disabled International semitrailer was stopped partially in the right line of Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 32 Wednesday when a Freightliner semitrailer crashed into it.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. to receive one of ten statewide grants announced by IDNR
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced 10 grants totaling $500,000 for land trusts in Illinois to support stewardship on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission (INPC). Among the grant recipients was Williamson County, which is set to receive a grant of $69,344.79.
KFVS12
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
KFVS12
New businesses come to Cape Girardeau
Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KFVS12
Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one dead
Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Fire destroys three story apartment building in Carbondale. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Public safety departments come together for training. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Public safety departments come together for training.
KFVS12
Burning apartment building collapses in Carbondale, nearby house total loss
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fire Department and several other fire departments responded to an apartment building fire. It happened in the 400 block of West Monroe in Carbondale on Saturday, August 27. Assistant Chief Jay Crippen said the fire originated in a three-story apartment building that was recently...
wfcnnews.com
Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight
WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri Food Bank to participate in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This September, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be participating in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign. The food bank says this year’s theme is Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice. Southeast Missouri Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food...
Benton Evening News
Benton Follies: 'Real Housewives' leave their mark on Benton, southern Illinois
When folks in and around Benton found out there would be a talent show at the Benton Civic Center featuring nearly two dozen area singers, dancers and musicians, along with veteran television reality show stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, the tickets to the variety show began to sell at a steady pace.
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for graffiti
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
KFVS12
Ark. man in custody, accused of robbing Murphysboro bank and Ky. bank
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect is in custody, accused of robbing banks in southern Illinois and Kentucky. According to the Murphysboro Police Department, the suspect was identified as 58-year-old John Earl Hall from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Hall was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. in Garland County,...
