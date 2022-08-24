ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainebiz.biz

Rural Maine to get $28M in federal funds for renewable energy projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday it was investing $28.3 million in renewable energy projects across 11 organizations in rural Maine. The investment is part of an overall investment of $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. The nationwide investments include $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.
101.9 The Rock

Nine Aroostook County Farm-Based Businesses Receive $250K – $500K Grants

Maine farmers and food processors, including nine in Aroostook County, will share in a $20 million federal grant aimed at expanding in-state production and processing. Governor Janet Mills said the awards through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will help farmers increase the supply of Maine-grown food and meet growing demand. The investment will create and sustain jobs in one of Maine’s heritage industries while “strengthening our food system, supporting economic growth and enhancing Maine’s national reputation for food excellence,” the governor’s office said.
mainepublic.org

Mills administration says Maine won't 'blindly' follow California requirement on electric vehicles

The Mills administration is signaling that it won't follow California's lead in prohibiting the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks in the state by 2035. Maine has in the past joined other states in adopting vehicle emissions standards or other environmental regulations first adopted by California. But Gov. Janet Mills isn't endorsing California's latest, ambitious plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
WMTW

Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure

PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
NEWS CENTER Maine

'Safe House' app provides help and crisis resources with just a few taps

SACO, Maine — It started nearly two years ago as a new tool for Mainers trying to break free from domestic abuse and other crisis situations. The Safe House app provides help, information, and resources with just a few taps and is available nationwide. Volunteers are now working to ensure crisis agencies in every state know there is a free platform for people to get help.
WMTW

Maine programs offer student loan debt relief favoring certain careers

WESTBROOK, Maine -- August 24, 2022 — Beyond President JoeBiden’s plan for up to $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness announced Wednesday, Mainers moving onto college this month might want to know the clearest path to student loan forgiveness and repayment assistance in their home state depending upon their future occupation.
WMTW

Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President

PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
I-95 FM

A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches

It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
The Maine Writer

Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in Maine

Another weekend has snuck up on us, and you are saying, "what is there to do this weekend"? Well, have no fear, because I have it covered for you. There are car shows, a canoe race, outdoor concerts, a chili fest, and even a Renaissance Fair. This weekend, there are plenty of fairs to choose from, so you can get some fried dough and ride the tilt-a-wheel, although you might want to save the fried dough for after the tilt-a-wheel. There is even an event for the doggos to attend this weekend.
observer-me.com

This remote mountain hike has one of the best views in Maine

The previous night’s rain beaded on fern fronds along the trail. I carefully navigated over slick tree roots, breathing in the rich scents of damp earth, soggy moss and sodden leaves. After a stretch of dry weather, the forest was finally filled with water. Before long, the short access...
wgan.com

Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine

Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
WMTW

Maine labor force lagging behind economic recovery

Maine's labor market has lagged behind the state's COVID-19 economic recovery. Last week, data released from the state Department of Labor showed the unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in July, the lowest it has been since the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020. While the number of people collecting...
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

