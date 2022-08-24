Read full article on original website
As sea levels rise, saltwater intrusion threatens Maine wells
Looking out from the wharf in downtown Stonington. The town has been trucking in water in recent months to deal with an ongoing shortage, and officials are now worried about saltwater intrusion into wells and aquifers as sea levels rise. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first...
Rural Maine to get $28M in federal funds for renewable energy projects
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday it was investing $28.3 million in renewable energy projects across 11 organizations in rural Maine. The investment is part of an overall investment of $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. The nationwide investments include $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.
Maine offers lessons in how to cope with the national college enrollment crisis
ORONO, Maine — Chris Richards took in the scene around him and breathed a sigh of relief. It was the first day of freshman orientation at the University of Maine, and students were arriving in droves. For Richards, who as vice president of enrollment management is in charge of...
Maine-based company offering housing for employees amid housing crisis
BAR HARBOR (WGME) -- One Maine company is solving the housing crisis for its employees. After a year of planning and another year of construction, Jackson Lab is celebrating the ribbon cutting on their own workforce housing in Bar Harbor. The company says they realized if they wanted to expand,...
Nine Aroostook County Farm-Based Businesses Receive $250K – $500K Grants
Maine farmers and food processors, including nine in Aroostook County, will share in a $20 million federal grant aimed at expanding in-state production and processing. Governor Janet Mills said the awards through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will help farmers increase the supply of Maine-grown food and meet growing demand. The investment will create and sustain jobs in one of Maine’s heritage industries while “strengthening our food system, supporting economic growth and enhancing Maine’s national reputation for food excellence,” the governor’s office said.
Mills administration says Maine won't 'blindly' follow California requirement on electric vehicles
The Mills administration is signaling that it won't follow California's lead in prohibiting the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks in the state by 2035. Maine has in the past joined other states in adopting vehicle emissions standards or other environmental regulations first adopted by California. But Gov. Janet Mills isn't endorsing California's latest, ambitious plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
How a California fast food council could help Maine workers
If approved in California, the law would give more power to workers and labor unions. Here in Maine, workers have been attempting to organize unions of their own.
Janet Mills: Maine's reworked student loan tax credit 'more reasonable' than Joe Biden's plan
Gov. Janet Mills says the state's program for helping students manage college debt is "more reasonable" than the debt forgiveness plan announced Thursday by President Joe Biden. "The bipartisan Opportunity Maine tax credit, we expanded in this year's budget, greatly expanded, is probably the most generous student loan forgiveness program...
'Safe House' app provides help and crisis resources with just a few taps
SACO, Maine — It started nearly two years ago as a new tool for Mainers trying to break free from domestic abuse and other crisis situations. The Safe House app provides help, information, and resources with just a few taps and is available nationwide. Volunteers are now working to ensure crisis agencies in every state know there is a free platform for people to get help.
A Thank You to LifeFlight of Maine as They Receive Well-Deserved $1M Gift
You never think it’s going to happen to you until it does. You read headlines of horror stories, hear people talk about traumatic events that feel like lifetimes away from you, and even though you know these things happen, you just never think these types of events will touch the ones you love.
Maine programs offer student loan debt relief favoring certain careers
WESTBROOK, Maine -- August 24, 2022 — Beyond President JoeBiden’s plan for up to $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness announced Wednesday, Mainers moving onto college this month might want to know the clearest path to student loan forgiveness and repayment assistance in their home state depending upon their future occupation.
Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President
PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
Maine lobster fishing union drops lawsuit about new whale closure
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lobster fishing union in Maine has decided to drop part of its lawsuit against the federal government over new restrictions meant to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstering Union sued the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after the government instated a seasonal ban on...
A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in Maine
Another weekend has snuck up on us, and you are saying, "what is there to do this weekend"? Well, have no fear, because I have it covered for you. There are car shows, a canoe race, outdoor concerts, a chili fest, and even a Renaissance Fair. This weekend, there are plenty of fairs to choose from, so you can get some fried dough and ride the tilt-a-wheel, although you might want to save the fried dough for after the tilt-a-wheel. There is even an event for the doggos to attend this weekend.
This remote mountain hike has one of the best views in Maine
The previous night’s rain beaded on fern fronds along the trail. I carefully navigated over slick tree roots, breathing in the rich scents of damp earth, soggy moss and sodden leaves. After a stretch of dry weather, the forest was finally filled with water. Before long, the short access...
Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine
Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
Maine advocates say EPA's PFAS designation is a historic first step, but are looking for more action
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it will designate two common PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances. The designation of these so-called "forever chemicals" is still subject to rulemaking, but could eventually require manufacturers to report spills and force some to pay for cleanup. Sarah Woodbury of the nonprofit...
Maine labor force lagging behind economic recovery
Maine's labor market has lagged behind the state's COVID-19 economic recovery. Last week, data released from the state Department of Labor showed the unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in July, the lowest it has been since the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020. While the number of people collecting...
