jerrywiemers
3d ago
need to make sure farmers are behind the right of way, plus people need to slow down on country roads, and possibly stay off phones, be ware of your surroundings all the time
Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
KCCI.com
Searching for Johnny: 40 Years Later
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The disappearance of Johnny Gosch is one of Iowa's longest running, and most notorious mysteries. In 1982, the 12-year-old paperboy in West Des Moines vanished without a trace. Forty years later, KCCI uncovers where the investigation stands, how his parents have lived with the...
Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports he survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday. Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure and rescued him after about an hour. Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer’s name wasn’t released.
KCRG.com
Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to an unusual spot
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCRG.com
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Waterloo
A group of Dubuque County farmers is showing how others can be better stewards of the land when it comes to water and soil quality and health. People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams. Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to...
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Hundreds gather for skydiving in north central Iowa
FORT DODGE, Iowa — It was called the Fort Dodge Boogie. This was an event where hundreds of people gathered to skydive. Watch the video above to see coverage of the Boogie from 1989.
KCCI.com
Iowa man rescued from grain bin
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — One man is lucky to be alive after getting trapped in a grain bin Friday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 11:16 a.m. All emergency services in the county responded. At about 12:36 p.m., the man was rescued. The...
iheart.com
Des Moines area gets 1 to 2.5 inches of rain overnight MAP TOTALS
(Des Moines, IA) -- Heavy rain overnight in Des Moines should help with drought conditions. The most recent Drought Monitor map put Des Moines and most of Polk County in Moderate Drought. Des Moines and Windsor Heights measured a little over 2.0 inches of rain. Waukee got 2.4 inches, Polk...
ourquadcities.com
Most Iowa lawmakers support hands-free cell phones while driving but won’t pass bill
Iowa struggles to pass a law to require hands-free driving when it comes to cell phones. We cover that and other issues with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil, who address legislation about hands-free driving. “What will it take? Political pressure,” Kaufmann said. “All...
tamatoledonews.com
Child injured in UTV accident in rural Toledo
An eight-year-old child was life-flighted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a rollover accident involving a UTV in the 2300 block of 295th Street/Hwy E43 this past Thursday night. According to the accident report, the driver (a minor) and only occupant of the red Polaris UTV, lost...
KCCI.com
Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
KCCI.com
Iowa family offers reward for information on fentanyl dealer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family is struggling with the death of their only child, 22-year-old Ciara Gilliam. "The preliminary investigation looks like an accidental overdose of fentanyl," said Robert Gilliam, Ciara's father. The Gilliams said their daughter battled addiction and paid a heavy price. They want the person...
KCRG.com
Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts business
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 52 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
KCCI.com
State fair building destroyed by fire served as a home base for Campbell's concessions
DES MOINES, Iowa — We now know what was lost in thestorage shed at the Iowa State Fairgrounds that caught fire earlier this week. It was owned by Campbell's Concessions, and was located not far from the Youth Inn. In a Facebook post, Campbell's said the warehouse served as...
KCCI.com
Fire destroys local sawmill in Winterset
WINTERSET, Iowa — A sawmill in Winterset is working to rebuild after a fire burned down their building. The fire happened Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. at Custom Cut Lumber LLC. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded, and the Winterset fire chief says the business is a total loss. No...
KCCI.com
School bus driver shortage impacting some Des Moines students with special needs
DES MOINES, Iowa — The school bus driver shortage is hitting schools in the metro area hard. Some districts are having to rework routes just to get thousands of students through school doors. Several Des Moines Public Schools parents say the specific busses their special needs children require are...
