weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Northern Panhandle Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Bonner, northwestern Shoshone, northeastern Benewah and southeastern Kootenai Counties through 800 PM PDT At 712 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles south of Clark Fork to near Fourth Of July Pass. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Wallace, Smelterville, Wardner, Jordan Creek Campground, Magee Ranger Station, Kingston, Murray, Prichard, Silver Mountain, Rose Lake and Cataldo. This includes Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 30 and 59, and between mile markers 61 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 14:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-28 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 217 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rock Springs, or 17 miles north of New River, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rock Springs, Bumble Bee, Black Canyon City and Hazlett Hollow Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Isolated Thunderstorms Monday, Heat Returns this Week * THUNDERSTORMS - Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening across portions of the eastern Sierra and western Nevada (15-20% chance). While coverage will be mainly isolated, the biggest concerns with any storms that develop will be new fire starts from dry lightning strikes and strong and erratic outflow winds. These storms could produce lightning hazards for any outdoor events and recreation, including blowing dust impacts with sudden reductions to visibility and air quality on and downwind of desert playas. * HEAT - High pressure strengthens this week with hot weather returning midweek. Afternoon highs could warm to around 10 degrees above average with lower western Nevada valleys nearing records with near triple digit heat possible. By Thursday, the lower valleys of western Nevada may see localized areas of high heat risk. A prolonged stretch of heat is possible through the Labor Day Weekend. Persistent heat may be impactful to the general population with higher risks for elderly or other heat sensitive individuals. Never leave children or animals in a heat exposed vehicle for any amount of time!
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-28 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz County through 300 PM MST At 218 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nogales International Airport, or 11 miles east of Nogales, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nogales International Airport, Kino Springs and Lochiel. This includes Route 82 between mile markers 6 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 19:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, McIntosh, Pittsburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Haskell; McIntosh; Pittsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Haskell, eastern McIntosh and north central Pittsburg Counties through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Checotah to near Vivian. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Eufaula... Checotah Rentiesville... Stidham Lake Eufaula State Park... Vivian Pierce... Onapa This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 251 and 274. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, Waupaca, Waushara by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Winnebago, eastern Waushara, southeastern Waupaca, south central Oconto, western Outagamie and eastern Shawano Counties through 500 PM CDT At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Clintonville to 7 miles east of Waupaca to 7 miles south of Wautoma. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near New London and Navarino Wildlife Area around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Redgranite, Fremont and Lake Poygan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Cabarrus, southeastern Mecklenburg and northern Union Counties through 530 PM EDT At 501 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles north of Monroe, or 4 miles northeast of Fairview In Union County, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, East Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Indian Trail, Stallings, Unionville, Wesley Chapel, Lake Park and Hemby Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 12:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 1202 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The Ash Canyon rain gauge has recorded 1.18 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ash Canyon, Southern Hereford, Coronado National Memorial. This includes the following streams and drainages San Pedro River. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle; Lower North Platte River Basin, Scottsbluff National Monument NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 425, 427, 430, 431, 432, 433, 436, AND 437 * WIND...West to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gloucester FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southern New Jersey...including the following county...Gloucester. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 443 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Bellmawr, Woodbury, Woodbury Heights, Runnemede, Wenonah, and Oak Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 13:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-28 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with a high risk of dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip and longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITION DETAILS...Surf will gradually lower the rest of this afternoon. Highest surf will be in Orange County and far northern San Diego County.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Colquitt, Grady, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colquitt; Grady; Thomas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia, including the following counties, in south central Georgia, Colquitt and Thomas. In southwest Georgia, Grady. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ochlocknee, Quality, Chastain and Spence. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Muskogee. In southeast Oklahoma, McIntosh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eufaula... Checotah Warner... Rentiesville Stidham... Lake Eufaula State Park Onapa - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range; Ventura County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible. Hottest in the western San Fernando Valley. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland and Washington. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Additional rounds of locally heavy rain are expected along and south of US Highway 84 today. A very moist airmass is in place and with slow storm motions expected and storms likely training over the same area another 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible. With the already saturated soils this could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding of low lying and poorly draining areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
