Schedule release: Orioles to play every team in 2023

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
Even in the midst of a run at this year's postseason, the Baltimore Orioles know their opponents for the 2023 season.

And there's a twist — the Orioles will play every team next season.

Major League Baseball unveiled the 2023 schedules, and each team will play every team in baseball, no matter the division or league.

Orioles will play 13 games against each divisional opponent next season, unlike the traditional 19.

They will open the 2023 season at the Boston Red Sox on March 30.

The Orioles will play Interleague games at Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.

They will host Interleague games against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, NY Mets, Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals.

The 2023 season starts on March 30, 2023 and ends on Oct. 1, 2023.

The Orioles are 64-58 this season, sitting just 2 1/2 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot.

Baltimore Orioles

#Ny Mets#The Baltimore Orioles#Major League Baseball#The Boston Red Sox#Washington Nationals#San Francisco Giants#Cincinnati Reds#American League Wild Card
